Foundation leadership program welcomes new cohort

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation launched a new cohort of the High Performance Leadership program recently with 11 participants.

The cohort gathers monthly for training and collaboration and each participant receives monthly one-on-one leadership coaching throughout the program. This year’s participants represented a wide range of area nonprofit organizations, including: Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Taylorsville, Burke Chamber of Commerce, Burke Recovery, Centro Latino, Corner Table, Council on Adolescents, Eastern Cooperative Christian Ministry, March of Dimes, Pregnancy Care Center, and Safe Harbor.

Foundation Director, Victoria Schronce, said the program is one of the most important ways Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation fulfills its mission.

“We exist to strengthen our community by strengthening the leaders of our community and we have found that there is no better way to do that than through the HPL program. The combination of training, collaboration with other area leaders, and individual coaching every month is a perfect recipe for helping grow the leaders who make our community strong," Schronce said.

Elijah London, who serves as the Male Advocate Director for Pregnancy Care Center of Catawba Valley and pastor of Sweetwater Baptist Church, completed the HPL program as part of the 2021 cohort. London said, “The HPL program was a real game-changer for me. I found myself in roles of leadership without really being clear of my why and without some of necessary tools for leading well. The program helped me see myself as a leader and start exercising greater influence. It definitely took me to a new level of leadership and I’m grateful to the Foundation for making the investment in me.”

“The program addresses several key aspects of strong leadership, including identity, relationships, boundaries, communication, leadership presence, and many more," Schronce said. "The group sessions introduce these important concepts and then the individual coaching helps flesh it out for the real world.”

Chad Hall, Foundation president, said the HPL program is made possible through the organization’s donors. “The High Performance Leader program is a $3,000 investment in each of the participants. Our corporate and personal donors help us cover the cost of the training, materials, and the one-on-one coaching, which is provided by professional coaches throughout the country. We contract with the coaches so the participants can engage a professional, highly qualified coach who can bring out the very best in them.”

The Catawba Valley Leadership Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to make life better for every person living in the Catawba Valley by strengthening the leaders throughout the community. To find out more, visit www.catawbavalleyleadership.org.