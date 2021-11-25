Food shortages impacting cafeterias in Hickory schools

Supply shortages and staffing shortages have made it more difficult to provide breakfast and lunch each day to students at Hickory Public Schools, one school leader said.
Staffing shortages have made it harder to keep up with the constant lack of items and come up with plans to still provide balanced meals, Child Nutrition Director Kristin Bealler said at a recent district school board meeting.
“At the beginning of the school year, we were down about 25% of our team. We’re typically at about 40 (staff members), currently we are still down eight positions. Many staff members were out at the beginning of the school year. I, the supervisor and my bookkeeper were out having to run schools,” Bealler said. “There was one period of time where I was attempting to run three schools at once, which was not possible. So luckily some of the central office staff stepped in and helped serve at schools that we were short-staffed just to try to get the students fed. Since Aug. 18, we’ve only received two new applicants and every eligible applicant has been interviewed.”
So far the district has been able to provide meals each day, but has had to limit the daily menus. Bealler hasn’t been publishing the daily menus, because she has to change the menu items so often. Staff members have had to go shopping for supplies on their own at places like Sam’s Club to fill the menu.
“We’re shopping weekly at outside vendors for paper goods, foods and beverages. We’re usually at Sam’s Club at least once a week trying to buy items, whether it be trays, Gatorade, some food items, so we are usually seen there. The bad thing is they do limit us on what we can take,” Bealler said. “Southeastern Paper Group has also been a source for us to get trays and the Styrofoam clamshell containers.”
The limited menu options for elementary and middle schools include one main entrée choice and one pre-packaged cold meal with two to three vegetable options and one or two fruit options. The limited high school menu includes one main entrée choice with two or three vegetable options and one or two fruit options. The high school also as a new personal pizza oven, which is popular among the students, Bealler said.
During her presentation, Bealler showed several letters she had received recently from companies regarding supply shortages and delays for deliveries.
“In addition to production, we are faced with unprecedented shortages of raw materials, film, plastic trays, corrugated (cardboard) and are on allocation with many of our vendors. They, too, are facing the same shortages of raw materials, and additionally the labor and transportation to make and move these products,” JSB Industries President and CEO John Anderson said in a letter on Nov. 17. “We are now forced to increase our lead times to six to eight weeks until further notice as the supply chains rebound. Also, we will need you to order all items in pallet quantities so we may use our production line efficiently.”
An Oct. 20 letter from US Foods Bid Sales Manager Casey Reynolds asked school districts to “reduce their orders, if possible, by approximately 15% through November, while we manage through industry challenges.”
Bealler also received an email from Reynolds informing the district that US Foods had sold out of school trays and did not have a substitute for the trays. The email said that there was not an estimated time for when trays would be available again.
“You see what just one department faces on a daily basis. In spite of all of these challenges and all of these issues, we continue to serve lunch every day,” Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor said. “Bealler, her staff, the central office, principals, teachers, everyone has stepped up and jumped in to help, but this is just one example of one department. You can see the challenges we face every day as a school district.”