Foard takes down East Lincoln; North Iredell tops Hickory in volleyball action

The 3A West finalists from last season opened Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference play Monday with 3-0 sweeps.

At Fred T. Foard, the Tigers improved to 4-0 overall by defeating East Lincoln 25-11, 25-15, 25-21. Versatile middle hitter Averie Dale put down 11 kills and also assisted on 19 other points as the setter. Laney Craig led the Tigers’ attack with 13 kills and added seven digs on the back line. Natigan Crutchfield led the defensive effort with 16 digs and also served up two aces. Maya Beatty had seven digs and four aces, Taylor Ramsuer had seven kills and Camryn Parton nine assists. Conference play resumes on Wednesday, as Foard travels to North Lincoln while East Lincoln (3-2) goes to St. Stephens.

Meanwhile, North Iredell, last year’s 3A state runner-up and the state’s current top-ranked team, had little trouble putting away Hickory to improve to 8-0. The host Raiders swept the Red Tornadoes (4-3) 25-19, 25-4, 25-14. Hickory continues a stretch of three matches in three days on Tuesday by hosting Kings Mountain before welcoming West Iredell to Craft Gym on Wednesday. North Iredell travels to county rival Statesville on Wednesday.

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A VOLLEYBALL

St. Stephens 3, North Lincoln 0

The Indians reached their best start in nearly a decade with a home sweep of North Lincoln, winning by the scores of 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 in a WFAC match. Cassi Edwards commanded the offense with 28 assists and also put up 11 serving points while adding five digs on the back line. Julia Gnida led the attack at the net with 14 kills and also had five aces, 11 serving points and five digs. Defensively, Taylor Kelly stood firm with 10 digs and 13 service receives. Other players of note include Destiny Jordan, who put down seven kills and two blocks, and both Olivia Eckard and Kelsey Plumley had five kills.

Improving to 7-1, the Indians matched their win total from 2021 (7-16) and are off to their best start since 2013, when they won the first 27 matches and reached the 3A West final. St. Stephens has two more home matches this week, as it hosts East Lincoln on Wednesday and South Caldwell the next day. North Lincoln (3-3) hosts South Point in a non-conference match Tuesday before welcoming Foard Wednesday.

NON-CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL

East Burke 3, Freedom 1

The Cavaliers (2-4) won their second match of the season in the road victory in Morganton by the scores of 22-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14. Leading the way at the net for East Burke were Katherine Greene, who had 15 kills, and Aubree Grigg, who put down 12 more. Grigg also scored on three blocks and added an ace, while Greene chipped in from the back line with three digs and two aces. Caroline Pruitt and Addy Fortenberry split setter duties with Pruitt handing out 21 assists and Fortenberry 16. Fortenberry also had seven kills, five aces and 10 digs. Reese Abernathy led the defensive effort with 14 digs. Janiyah Phillips had five aces.

East Burke starts Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference play Tuesday with a match at Maiden and then hosts Bandys on Thursday. Freedom (0-7) next plays at Mountain Heritage in Burnsville.

Alexander Central 3, Draughn 1

Played at Valdese, the Cougars took a road win with the scores of 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18. Both teams ended the match at 2-3 for the season. Alexander Central next plays a non-conference match at Bunker Hill. The Wildcats stay home for their next match on Thursday, as they open their Western Highlands 1A/2A season against Owen.

Hibriten 3, West Caldwell 0

The Panthers improved to 4-2 on the season with their fourth straight victory over their Caldwell County rivals. West Caldwell dropped to 0-4. No details of the match were available. West Caldwell opens Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference play on Tuesday at home against Newton-Conover. Hibriten has a non-conference match on Tuesday at home against McDowell.

South Caldwell 3, Newton-Conover 0

Now at 6-1, the Spartans surpassed their win total from last season with a sweep over the visiting Red Devils (0-4). No other details of the match were available. South Caldwell next plays at McDowell on Wednesday and at St. Stephens on Thursday. Newton-Conover opens CVAC play at West Caldwell on Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

Bandys 9, Burns 1

Played in Lawndale, the Trojans scored nine goals for the third time in four matches to rout host Burns (1-3). The winners led 4-1 at the half before adding five more goals after intermission. Jacob Bandel scored twice and added two assists for the Trojans, while Josh Ramirez also scored two goals. Other tallies were by CJ Schronce, who also added two assists, Henry Willis, Gavin Dennis, Kage Hefner and Andrew Willis. Colin Miller, Gabriel Wright and Justin Gavett also contributed assists. In getting to 4-0, Bandys has outscored its opponents 31-2. The Trojans return home Wednesday to host Challenger in a non-conference match. Burns will play at East Rutherford on Tuesday and at Chase the next night.

Fred T. Foard 3, Patton 2

The Tigers (2-2-1) led 2-0 at halftime and held on for the home win. The Foard win sent Patton (6-1) to its first defeat. David Tamas got Foard on the board in the first half with a free kick. Grayson Walker added to the lead with a goal on an assist from Landon Miller.

The Panthers cut the deficit in half on Alexa Buckner’s goal, but Miller added an unassisted goal for insurance tally. Julio Miller completed the score with an assist to Collin Callahan.

Patton comes home and hosts West Caldwell on Wednesday, while Foard has the week off before returning next Tuesday to host South Point.

Hibriten 1, Wilkes Central 1

Gerardo Rodriguez scored Hibriten’s only goal in the first half on an assist from Johnny Pineda. However, the Eagles (0-2-3) got the equalizer from Evelio Martinez in the second half to forge the tie. Wilkes Central had lost the previous four meetings against the Panthers (3-0-2) including a 9-0 mercy rule defeat last year. Hibriten returns home to host West Iredell on Wednesday, while the Eagles take on West Caldwell on Tuesday.

Maiden 6, Bessemer City 0

For the second time in a week, the Blue Devils (2-3) shut out the host Yellow Jackets (0-4) for the win, after a 9-0 victory at home last Wednesday. Maiden returns to Gaston County on Wednesday in a road match at Cherryville. Bessemer City will come to Catawba County to take on Bandys on Thursday.

Freedom 1, West Henderson 1

Down 1-0 at the half on the road, Freedom (4-2-1) scored in the second half to gain the tie with the Falcons (3-2-1). The Patriots stay on the road with a match at Hickory on Thursday, then return home the following Thursday for a rematch against West Henderson. The Falcons’ next match is on Wednesday at Owen.

Cherokee at Draughn

The Wildcats were scheduled to host Cherokee in a non-conference match Monday. No results were available at the time of this report.

GIRLS TENNIS

Watauga 9, St. Stephens 0

The Pioneers (2-1) won all six singles matches and three doubles to complete the sweep of host St. Stephens (0-5). No details of the dual contest were available. The Indians play at Newton-Conover on Thursday. Watauga opens Northwestern 3/4A Conference play Wednesday at home against South Caldwell.

Hickory at Alexander Central

The scheduled dual was postponed due to an incident near campus Monday afternoon. The match has not been rescheduled at the time of this report.