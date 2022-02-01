Foard, Bandys to host wrestling regionals

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host the state quarterfinals and regionals Wednesday night. The quads in the 2A and 3A West Regions will be held in Catawba County.
The 2A regional will feel a lot like a Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference tournament with three of the four schools from that league advancing. Ranked in the top three most of the season, No. 1 seed Bandys will host Newton-Conover and West Lincoln for the right to advance to Saturday’s state 2A final in Greensboro. The three entered the tournament as the top three ranked schools by NCMat.com and RankWrestlers.com, and all three advanced by sweeping the first two rounds. The Red Devils and West Lincoln did so on the road despite receiving 11th and 12th seeds. No. 2 Trinity High out of Wheatmore will be the fourth school in the quad.
Meanwhile, top-ranked and No. 1 seed Fred T. Foard will host the 3A West tournament, after the Tigers had little trouble advancing past West Charlotte and Parkwood during Monday’s first round. They will be joined by Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champion Ashe County. Seeded seventh, the Huskies eliminated St. Stephens on a tiebreaker in Monday’s first round before beating host Central Cabarrus. Those schools will be joined by No. 3 North Hendersonville and No. 4 Eastern Guilford.
The West champions will face the East Region titlists Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. The 2A and 4A finals are scheduled at 1 p.m. with the 1A and 3A championships set to go at 4 p.m.
Capsules for all eight teams in the area regionals are below. Projected lineups and records are listed on Trackwrestling.com, used by the NCHSAA for record keeping.
2A West final at Bandys, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Bandys (25-4) vs. No. 12 West Lincoln (19-3)
No. 11 Newton-Conover (35-7) vs. No. 2 Trinity (21-1)
BANDYS TROJANS
State dual tournament record: 15-10 (2 state titles 2005, 2006, first appearance since 2012)
How they qualified: Catawba Valley Athletic 2A champion
Playoff results: 1/31 vs. No. 16 Hendersonville (70-12); vs. No. 9 East Davidson (78-6)
Coach: Justin Adams
Projected lineup: 106: Hunter Wilhite (8-18) or Bryce Kirkland (13-14) 113: Justin Krenson (3-2) 120: Beodi Kirkland (24-4) 126: Joey Levix (31-7) 132: Trey Story (24-12) 138: Bryson Burkett (33-9) 145: Will Nix (28-11) 152: Trey Ballew (22-6) 160: Caleb Moore (40-2) 170: Ian Moore (17-3) 182: Raydyn Brooks (24-8) 195: Zackory Evans (19-4) 220: Austin Cline (26-7) 285: Brock Mosely (0-2) or Andrew McCreary (4-8).
WEST LINCOLN REBELS
State dual tournament record: 61-23-1 (4 state titles 2000, 2015, 2018, 2019)
How they qualified: Catawba Valley Athletic 2A runner-up
Playoff results: 1/31 vs. No. 5 Surry Central (54-21); vs. No. 4 R-S Central (42-33)
Coach: Butch Ross
Projected lineup: 106: Andy Saine (23-6) 113: Eli Leatherman (15-7) 120: Logan Reynolds (9-6) 126: Chade Norman (23-9) 132: Luke Heavner (25-5) 138: Kemp Wehunt (27-7) 145: Xandor Hedrick (9-14) 152: Mason Avery (25-7) 160: Patrick Goins (14-8) 170: Levi Huss (15-13) 182: Braxton Young (19-10) 195: Jake Gragg (16-14) 220: Curtis Goins (22-10) 285: Camden Sain (16-8)
About the Rebels: West Lincoln defeated 3A state quarterfinalist North Henderson, as well as previous 2A top-ranked Mt. Pleasant. The losses have come against No. 1 seeds in its classifications, Bandys (2A), Foard (3A) and NW Guilford. (4A). A win would put the Rebels in the state final for the fourth time in seven years.
NEWTON-CONOVER RED DEVILS
State dual tournament record: 58-19 (3 state titles 2013, 2014, 2016)
How they qualified: Wild card, Catawba Valley Athletic 2A third place
Playoff results: 1/31 vs. No. 6 East Gaston (48-25); vs. No. 3 Mt. Pleasant (45-35)
Coach: Eddy Clark
Projected lineup: 106: Cody Ingle (20-20) 113: Isaiah Pittman (43-5) 120: Camden Spencer (46-6) 126: Phoenix Michaud (22-23) 132: Mason Shook (11-16) 138: Connor Shumate (37-9) 145: Ethan Clark (26-19) 152: Jason Brawley (40-6) 160: Caiden Rowe (29-19) 170: Jordan Henze (41-8) 182: Nicholas Cadwallader (22-17) 195: Owen Clark (44-2) 220: Joseph Liorett-Tutty (42-5) 285: Dean Berrymore (7-7)
TRINITY BULLDOGS
State dual tournament record: 18-14
How they qualified: Top 2A finisher, 1A/2A Piedmont Athletic
Playoff results: 1/31 vs. No. 15 West Wilkes (50-18); vs. No. 7 Morehead (54-21)
Coach: Brandon Coggins
Projected lineup: 106: Brayden Hall (42-6) 113: Spencer May (38-4) 120: Charles Grubb (35-4) 126: Levi Dennis (28-9) 132: KJ Stafford (25-10) or Kyle Albertson (8-3) 138: David Markupson (42-1) 145: Bear Schaeford (35-9) 152: Casey Hohn (34-10) 160: Johnny Bryant (25-14) 170: Zechariah Starkweather (7-15) 182: Gavin Hardister (29-6) 195: Colby Peel (11-21) 220: Joey Smith (35-10) or Xavier Horton (6-0) 285: Jehangir Awan (6-16)
3A West final at Fred T. Foard at 5 p.m.
No. 1 Fred. T Foard (31-2) vs. No. 4 Eastern Guilford (27-0)
No. 7 Ashe County (23-6) vs. No. 3 North Henderson (23-4)
FRED T. FOARD TIGERS
State dual tournament record: 36-9 (3 state titles, 2013, 2015, 2020)
How they qualified: Western Foothills Athletic 3A champion
Playoff results: 1/31 vs. No. 16 West Charlotte (84-0); vs. No. 8 Parkwood (64-12)
Coach: Mike Carey
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: George Coleman (28-13) 113: Karter Floyd (32-3) 120: Brayden Mejia (36-3) 126: Parker Johns (26-12) 132: Hunter Clark (30-10) 138: Dawson Cody (30-9) 145: Brock Carey (35-3) or Jon Byrd (6-4) 152: Landon Slager (29-9) 160: Conner Weaver (30-12) 170: Zane Birtchet (29-2) 182: Evan Steiger (28-5) 195: Colby Mace (30-2) 220: Dylan Smith (38-1) 285: Sam Bolch (16-8) or Andrew Jackson (14-6)
ASHE COUNTY HUSKIES
State dual tournament record: 2-6 (1st appearance since 2012)
How they qualified: Northwestern 3A/4A champion
Playoff results: 1/31 vs. No. 10 St. Stephens (31-30); vs. No. 2 Central Cabarrus (43-34)
Coach: Brandon and Danny Dillard
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Bridger Fairchild (24-16) 113: Ryder Phillips (21-16) 120: Landen Wilson (14-16) 126: Takoda Barnes (16-20) 132: Drew Roland (35-4) 138: Luke Sheets (12-1) 145: Luke Osborne (31-8) 152: Andrew Peterson (36-3) 160: Matthew Peterson (30-4) 170: Lukas Spencer (24-11) 182: Marson Armentrout (12-9) 195: Kabel Dillard (26-4) 220: Manny Olivera (26-6) 285: Elijah Langseth (10-17)
EASTERN GUILFORD WILDCATS
State dual tournament record: 10-10
How they qualified: Mid-State 3A champion
Playoff results: 1/31 vs. No. 12 North Gaston (40-31); vs. No. 5 Enka (39-38)
Projected lineup: 106: Willian Hoo Chocoj (30-7) 113: Jeremiah Champion (28-10) 120: Adam Salazar (25-11) 126: Devin Ellis (32-10) 132: Omar Figueroa (24-4) 138: Michael Green (16-11) 145: Nasir Grant (32-4) 152: Malachi Hamilton (25-7) or Marcus Bynum (31-9) 160: Brylan Farrish (13-3) 170: Salif Conneh (39-2) 182: Solomon Howell (27-7) 195: Kelvin Daniels (29-6) 220: Karin Sein (36-1) 285: DeShawn Hunter (14-11)
(1st appearance since 2014)
NORTH HENDERSON KNIGHTS
State dual tournament record: 20-18
How they qualified: Mountain 7 3A champion
Playoff results: 1/31 vs. No. 14 Oak Grove (39-36); vs. No. 11 West Rowan (36-35)
Coach: Heang Uy
Projected lineup: 106: Glennin Hansen (17-5) or Liliana Zapote (23-13) 113: Seth Eden (19-12) 120: Dylan Short (22-9) 126: Henry Portella (24-6) 132: Peyton Fincher (25-3) 138: Robert Cleto (23-6) 145: Peyton Cooper (19-10) 152: Ulises Vega DelaMora (36-9) 160: Jaime Vega DelaMora (24-17) 170: Enrique Ibarra (19-9) or Rodolfo Tiazan (13-19) 182: Chico Vega (13-10) 195: Frank Montiel (18-11) 220: Reese Meadows (28-13) 285: Jose Rios (17-7)