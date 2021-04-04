Flagpole donated to Rocky Face Park in memory of park advocate from Conover

Rocky Face Mountain Recreational Area was one of Wilton Scronce’s favorite places to hike and enjoy the great outdoors.

Unfortunately, the Conover man passed away at the age of 71 on Oct. 3, 2020.

Because of his love of the Alexander County park, family and friends were asked to make a donation to Rocky Face Park in lieu of flowers. Those donations totaled enough to purchase a flagpole that was recently erected at the park.

“Although he lived in neighboring Catawba County, Wilton visited the park at least once a week to do the vertical mile challenge. He loved to exercise and made the earth his playground for physical activities, with Rocky Face Park being one of his favorites,” said his sister, Lorraine Pope. “He was a dedicated environmentalist who loved his country and the flag.”

She said the family wanted to create a lasting memorial at a place he loved, so the flagpole at Rocky Face Park seemed appropriate. The flag was flown over the U.S. Capitol and given to the park to make the memorial project even more special.

According to park records, Scronce finished 59 laps of the difficult vertical mile challenge 2-mile loop. However, Park Ranger Alisha Stamey said he did many more laps that weren’t recorded.