FIONA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Taylorsville man has been identified as the employee killed at a worksite in Taylorsville on Wednesday, according to an Alexander County She…
- Updated
A woman died in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Catawba County, according to a news release from the N.C. Highway Patrol.
- Updated
A Conover man died in a single-vehicle wreck on N.C. 16 early Monday morning.
- Updated
Film crews had part of First Street in Newton blocked off to shoot scenes for an upcoming movie at H&W Drug on Wednesday.
- Updated
Hickory police are investigating a hit-and-run on U.S. 321 on Monday afternoon near the Waffle House restaurant.
- Updated
The Caldwell County manager was fired by the county board on Friday.
- Updated
The trial of a Lenoir man charged in an August 2017 double homicide at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Hickory began this week.
- Updated
The Hickory Aviation Museum welcomed a 1960s military plane Saturday for all to see.
- Updated
A 37-year-old worker died in Alexander County on Wednesday after a ditch caved in on him.
- Updated
A Granite Falls man was arrested after shooting into a Sawmills residence and eluding officers, according to a Caldwell County Sheriff’s Offic…