Family creates fishing dynasty

When K.J.’s not fishing and Jeff, an engineer with Corning, isn’t engineering, the pair make and sell lures out of Jeff’s home. Their company’s called Queen Tackle.

Let me back up a little and start from the beginning. Not many years went by between learning to walk and learning to fish for Chelsey and K.J. Queen. Chelsey was reeling them in as a preschooler, and at 7, K.J. started fishing in tournaments with Jeff and Carroll. Also at 7, K.J. won his first tournament.

The sister and brother team fished together for Bandys High School in the town of Catawba. “They were the first fishing team at Bandys,” said Jeff.

The sibs won the high school state championship in 2010 at High Rock Lake, positioning them to go to regionals on Lake Wylie, South Carolina. Then they went to nationals in 2011 and finished fifth at Beaver Lake, Arkansas.

“Two years later, K.J. and Tyler Black (also a Bandys student at the time) won state, regional, and went on to win the high school national championship on Grand Lake, Oklahoma,” said Jeff.