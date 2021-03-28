Family creates fishing dynasty

My ninth-grade math teacher, Nancy Jo Teague of Catawba County, called me a few weeks ago to tell me about three generations of fishermen and how the third generation, a sister and brother, had gotten fishing scholarships from Bethel University in Tennessee, attended the school, fished for the university, and then graduated.
The sister, Chelsey Queen, 28, became an emergency room nurse and lives with her husband and two sons in San Antonio, Texas. The son, K.J. Queen, 23, earned a degree in business administration and then became a professional angler. He lives in Catawba County.
Choking up, Nancy Jo said her cousin Jackie Queen lost the first-generation fisherman, Carroll Queen, in December 2020, when he died from COVID-19 complications. I later learned from Jackie and Carroll’s son Jeff Queen, the second generation, that he and his dad had fished together in tournaments for 40 years.
Nancy Jo wondered if this was a story I was interested in. Oh my, yes! Scholarships for fishing, university fishing teams, a woman angler. Of course I wanted to know more. I called Jeff Queen. We agreed to meet.
On the day Jeff and I talked, K.J. was in the middle of a Bassmaster tournament on Lake Pickwick in Alabama. “He’s known as a Bassmaster Elite Angler,” said Jeff in an effort to help me understand a little about K.J.’s pro career. “He’s one of the top 100 in the world.”
When K.J.’s not fishing and Jeff, an engineer with Corning, isn’t engineering, the pair make and sell lures out of Jeff’s home. Their company’s called Queen Tackle.
Let me back up a little and start from the beginning. Not many years went by between learning to walk and learning to fish for Chelsey and K.J. Queen. Chelsey was reeling them in as a preschooler, and at 7, K.J. started fishing in tournaments with Jeff and Carroll. Also at 7, K.J. won his first tournament.
The sister and brother team fished together for Bandys High School in the town of Catawba. “They were the first fishing team at Bandys,” said Jeff.
The sibs won the high school state championship in 2010 at High Rock Lake, positioning them to go to regionals on Lake Wylie, South Carolina. Then they went to nationals in 2011 and finished fifth at Beaver Lake, Arkansas.
“Two years later, K.J. and Tyler Black (also a Bandys student at the time) won state, regional, and went on to win the high school national championship on Grand Lake, Oklahoma,” said Jeff.
K.J. and Chelsey fished the high school world championship in 2009 and 2010 — both on Lake Dardanelle, Arkansas, taking third each time. “This was where Chelsey was recruited by Coach Gary Mason from Bethel,” Jeff recalled. “She was registered to go to East Carolina, but she went to Bethel just to have a look and was treated like the Michael Jordan of fishing. They really wanted a female angler.” Chelsey assisted the school with recruiting until brother K.J. enrolled, and the two were a tournament team once again. Both were “athlete of the year” during each sibling’s senior year.
At this point Jeff laughed about Chelsey’s experience as the only woman angler at Bethel. Her fellow fishing teammates thought it their duty to show the pretty girl how it was done. She watched with patience and then showed them how to do it better. I love it! Just like in the movies.
Chelsey and K.J., fishing as a team at Bethel during Chelsey’s senior year, finished second in the Bassmaster College Regional Tournament on Lake Norman, qualifying the duo to compete in the Bassmaster College National Championship on the Wisconsin River in 2014. “They were the first ever brother-sister team in a college national championship of any kind,” said Jeff.
Chelsey was the first woman to graduate from a U.S. college having received a fishing scholarship. During K.J.’s years at Bethel, “he was the only person ever to qualify for both the FLW (Forest L. Wood) College National Championship and Bassmasters College National Championship,” said Jeff. K.J. did it five years in a row.
“Two years ago,” said Jeff, “K.J. and Bethel teammate Dax Ewart from Alabama were the Bassmaster College Team of the Year.”
“What makes this unique is that small schools like Bethel can compete with any other university,” Jeff emphasized. “That’s not going to happen in basketball or football. When Bethel shows up to fish, they are considered a powerhouse in the bass angling world. They’re like Clemson football.”
Competitive bass fishing among high schools and colleges is growing, Jeff announced. “In Texas, a high school tournament will have a thousand anglers participating.”
I scanned a list of bass fishing universities on www.bassmaster.com and was amazed. They’re everywhere! Among the junior colleges, there’s a winning bunch of anglers in our own backyard: Catawba Valley Community College’s Red Hawks bass fishing team is coached by seasoned competitive bass fisherman Angela Mayo. As Jeff suggested, the cool thing is that anybody can be an angler. There’s no height preference, no need to be super fast, and sex doesn’t matter. “It’s combination of skills you don’t use in any other sport,” said Jeff, “and you’ve got to be able to stand and make a thousand casts throughout a multi-day event, eight to nine competition hours per day. There’s no other sport like that.”
The last thing Nancy Jo told me was that K.J. was “in a professional fishing elite group” and that “he was so young to be in that group.”
Which means we can be his fans for many years to come. Follow K.J. on Facebook or just Google him. You’ll find all sorts of information.
