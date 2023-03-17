Hartzell UMC offers mission/evangelism service

HICKORY — On Sunday, March 19, the Mission/Evangelism Committee will hold a service at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. According to committee leaders, this will be a spirit-led new “Pentecostal Moment for Mission.” Kathy Johnson of Greater Shekinah Glory will be the speaker for this service. She will be accompanied by praise dancers.

Johnson was born and raised in Estill, South Carolina, to the late Maybel Sanders Brooks and the late Marion Brooks. At the age of 27 she made Jesus Christ her lord and savior. Since then, she served in numerous capacities in the church.

In 1993, Johnson was licensed as a preacher. In 1996, she was ordained and served as an associate pastor for five years in a Southern Baptist church. Then, in 1999, beginning in her home, she began Shekinah Glory Fellowship, which was later named Greater Shekinah Glory.

In May of 2010, Johnson was elevated and consecrated as an apostle. Apostle Kathy received her doctorate from North Carolina College of Theology. She also completed full doctoral studies at Reformed Theological Seminary in Charlotte. She received her Master of Divinity degree from Gardner-Webb University.

Ministry for Johnson means moving beyond the local to the global, touching mankind where they hurt, and facilitating others in reaching their utmost potential and living victoriously.

She is married to retired school administrator Richard Johnson. They are proud parents of a daughter and two sons, three grandsons and three granddaughters.

Hartzell Church is located at 465 S. Center St., Hickory. The Rev. Cassandra Rawls is the pastor.

Lent at Lunch Series continues in Hickory

HICKORY — The Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance and the Hickory Area Ministers are hosting a weekly Lent at Lunch Series from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays, with pulpit exchanges from each organization.

The Lent at Lunch Series is a tradition in the community, bringing speakers from primarily African American churches to speak in predominantly white churches, and speakers from primarily white churches to speak in predominantly African American churches. Services include a 30-minute worship service followed by a light lunch.

The series began Feb. 22. The remaining services are as follows:

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 340 1st St SW, Hickory

• March 22, the Rev. Monica Childers

• March 29, the Rev. Bob Thompson

The lunch is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, contact Chris Simmons, president, Hickory Area Ministers, at hickoryareaministry@gmail.com/828-578-1928 or the Rev. Antonio Logan, president, Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance, at fbchickory@gmail.com/828-302-9991.

Award-winning duo to perform at church

HILDEBRAN — Blake and Jenna Bolerjack will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Central Baptist Church, 201 U.S. 70 E., Hildebran.

A love offering will be taken. For more information, call Brian Mauney at 828-446-4141.

Church holding craft fair, chicken fundraiser today

HICKORY — A craft fair and Port-A-Pit barbecue chicken fundraiser for missions at First United Methodist Church, Hickory, is being held today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is in the community room, the entrance being across from the SALT Block at the upper playground.

The church is at 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory.

Spring Fling Vendor Fair scheduled

CONOVER — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 6175 St. Peters Church Road, Conover, will be having a Spring Fling Vendor Fair on Saturday, May 6, beginning at 9 a.m.

Vendors are welcome to purchase a booth for $35. This is an outdoor event, so vendors need to bring their own tents. During the event the youth group and mission team will also be selling barbecue to support their upcoming activities.

If you would like to be part of this event, contact Ashton Sigmon, event coordinator, at 828-244-8904 or by email at tigereyez87@yahoo.com for an application and more information.

Church will present Easter celebration

CONOVER — Woodlawn Baptist Church will present “The Life of Jesus Portrayed Through Music and Drama” on March 24, 25, 26 and 31, and April 1-2. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the production will be at 7 p.m.

The production is not recommended for children younger than 5. No child care will be available.

The church is at 440 Seventh Street Place SW, Conover.

Tickets are free, but are required. Visit www.wbcnc.org.

The church can be reached at 828-464-6921.

Organized giving circle forming in Catawba County

HICKORY — An organized giving circle is being formed in Catawba County.

The organization, Catawba County Women Who Care, is seeking interested members who are willing to meet for one hour three times per year to pool their financial resources for the purpose of collective philanthropy that benefits the local community.

The group is in search of 100-plus women in the area who are willing to participate so that three qualified, local nonprofits may receive the group’s collective gift of $10,000 or more at various times throughout the year.

Each meeting of Catawba County Women Who Care lasts for an hour. During that time, members nominate, vote and designate a qualified local nonprofit to receive the organization’s collective gift.

Catawba County Women Who Care is not a nonprofit 501c3. It is an organization of community members. All contributions to selected nonprofits will be written directly to the award recipient nonprofit organization and is considered a tax-deductible donation for the contributing member.

Two informational meetings were scheduled to be held at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library meeting room from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The first was held on Feb. 21, and the second is scheduled on Monday, March 20. Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to attend.

The group’s first impact meeting, where members will nominate, select and gift a local nonprofit, will be held on Thursday, March 30, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Parish Hall in Hickory.

Members unable to attend the impact meeting may vote by proxy or pledge their contribution to the group majority vote.

Catawba County Women Who Care is affiliated with the 100 Who Care Alliance, a national resource for over 700 organized giving circle chapters nationally. Its sister chapter is located in the Smith Mountain Lake area of Virginia.

The organization has a Facebook and Instagram page, CatawbaCountyWomenWhoCare, and can be reached by email at CatawbaCountyWomenWhoCare@gmail.com.

Organizers of Catawba County Women Who Care have a steering committee in place consisting of six members. They are Xan Pilgrim, Fran Paradine, Anna Winger, Michelle Morgan, Krista Burns and Susan Greathouse Jones.

Church plans evening of family worship and praise

CONOVER — “An Evening with The Collingsworth Family” will be presented at Tri-City Baptist Church in Conover on March 31 at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit www.NQConline.com or call 1-800-965-9324.

Since their first engagement as musicians for a church camp in Petersburg, Michigan, in August 1986 until now, the ministry of Phil and Kim Collingsworth has expanded and flourished until it is a full-time livelihood that involves their entire family.

Their boundaries of influence have expanded until they have sung and played all over the United States (as well as internationally) into their 33rd year of ministry. Their constant, persistent attention to cutting-edge arranging, musical excellence, and a proper balance of spiritual emphasis are the keys to success.

The concert is produced by NQC Productions and presented by In Touch Ministries, Burke Mortuary, Lake Electric Company and Tri-City Baptist Church.

For more information, visit www.thecollingsworthfamily.com.