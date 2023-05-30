Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HICKORY — Harper House/Hickory History Center will present “A Click in Time — History Exposed Through the Eye of the Camera.”

At 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1, the Hickory History Center will host a reception for the new exhibit for the public to visit. “A Click in Time — History Exposed Through the Eye of the Camera” will feature a history of photography with over 25 cameras, Daguerreotype photographs, movie cameras through the years, Polaroid cameras, tools of the trade for photographers and historical photographs.

There will also be a photo shop set up and a selfie photo spot. An additional bonus will be a display of eight photographs of some of the “Untouchables” from the 1964 Ridgeview football team. Students from the photography department of Catawba Valley Community College took the photos in 2019 and made the photos into tin types.

There will also be a “Photographers Alley – A Gallery of Cameras” displaying photographs taken by the students and faculty of the photography department at Catawba Valley Community College.

The Hickory History Center is at 310 North Center St. in Hickory.