Rebecca Smith

These staff that are working 12 to 13 hours all dressed up in plastic in this sweaty environment and then they still had to go home and have a life. So balancing their personal lives and taking care of whomever they were, whether it be their new pregnant daughter or their parents, was a big challenge.

And there were so many deaths, we’d never had that before, never ever. That was absolutely the biggest challenge, was trying to be there for the staff and listen to them and help encourage them.

Who or what inspires you to care for others?

It’s not just one person. I think God created me to be a nurturer. I’m a natural caregiver. It really comes natural. My parents certainly influenced me, my professors in college.

In college we’d go to the clinic and I’d see my instructors and they were so kind to these patients and it really influenced me how you can really love all people. You truly have to have a love for all people to be a really good heath care provider.