Rebecca Smith

Age? 60
Where do you work and live?
Caldwell UNC Health Care vice president, chief nursing officer and chief operating officer. I live in Morganton.
Family?
I’m married to a wonderful man and he is retired and we have one beautiful daughter and two grandchildren. Our little granddaughter will soon be 5 and our grandson will be 1.
What path led you to become a nurse?
When I was younger I worked for a physician, a surgeon. I did his front office work and his nurse worked with him in the back and she got to do all the really cool procedures with him. I used to beg him to let me come back there and let him work with him. I would clean up after the patients, clean equipment, anything.
He was really encouraging to me, he was like, “You’ve got to become a nurse.” So I made those sacrifices and went to school. It changed my life.
What are the greatest challenges you’ve faced during the year-long pandemic ?
I think the biggest challenge has been trying to keep my staff balanced. It’s been so hard, and nobody can understand unless you are in it working. I’ll never forget the stories ICU staff tell me.
These staff that are working 12 to 13 hours all dressed up in plastic in this sweaty environment and then they still had to go home and have a life. So balancing their personal lives and taking care of whomever they were, whether it be their new pregnant daughter or their parents, was a big challenge.
And there were so many deaths, we’d never had that before, never ever. That was absolutely the biggest challenge, was trying to be there for the staff and listen to them and help encourage them.
Who or what inspires you to care for others?
It’s not just one person. I think God created me to be a nurturer. I’m a natural caregiver. It really comes natural. My parents certainly influenced me, my professors in college.
In college we’d go to the clinic and I’d see my instructors and they were so kind to these patients and it really influenced me how you can really love all people. You truly have to have a love for all people to be a really good heath care provider.