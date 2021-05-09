Nicci Hawkins

First and foremost, it is my faith in Christ that inspires me (Matthew 25:40). My inspiration also comes from my family, friends, and my healthcare team. My children were amazing. They helped me cook and clean and always asked me how my day was. They took a vested interest, told me how proud they were of me, and always ready to give hugs. My immediate family would give words of encouragement and at times be silent just to let me speak. My friends would text and send cards. The community would send the hospital cards, food, and do drive-by show of support with signs. It was nice to know that what we were during mattered. The biggest inspiration were my co-workers. We understood one another. When one of us got sad, there was always someone there to pick up your spirits or just let you vent. We had each other. I could have not gotten through this past year without their support. You could not do this alone. We all felt one another’s fatigue, emotional exhaustion, and sadness but we also felt one another’s triumphs and victories over the smallest battles won against COVID-19. We are family. Nursing is not just what we do, it is who we are.