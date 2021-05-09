Katelyn Evitt

Age: 27

Where do you work and live?

I live in Morganton but work in Lenoir at Caldwell UNC Health Care.

What path led you to become nurse?

I was inspired to become a nurse soon after my grandfather’s diagnosis of colon cancer. I wanted to make a difference in someone’s life and help them and their family get through challenging times while providing the care they need.

What are the greatest challenges you’ve faced during the year-long pandemic?

My greatest challenge though working through this pandemic was to leave the mental load at work once I left. I came back from maternity leave in September and soon had to take care of the overflow of COVID patients on our unit while completing my BSN. It was overwhelming having a baby and working through this pandemic, especially while working with COVID patients, but I got through it with the help of everyone else. Most patients can really touch you and it can be hard not to leave with that worry of what could happen once your shift is over.

Who or what inspires you to care for others?

My family and son inspires me to care for others. I want to help make a difference in other’s lives. I try to give the best care I can and treat others how I would like my family to be treated.