Here are 10 amazing nurses selected by a panel and you

We are so excited to celebrate our local nurses as we recognize our 10 Honorees. Our Celebrating Nurses program allowed our community members to nominate a nurse in our community that exemplified nursing at its best. You nominated 28 talented and compassionate nurses. Our panel of judges had the difficult job of identifying our top 9 honorees. The community voted for our Readers Choice honoree to round out our 10 honorees. We are proud to introduce these nurses to you in today’s special section. I hope you enjoy getting to know these very talented nurses.
Thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate a nurse in our community. Thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for our Readers Choice honoree. And a special thank you to our panel of judges: Lillie Greenhill (Bayada Home Health Care), Lisa Keller (UNC Health) and me. We had the great fortune to read and learn about the great nurses working in our community.
Thank you to our sponsors for supporting this local initiative:
Thank you,