Georgette Sentell

I think the families not being able to see their loved ones and the patients wanting to see their families. That’s hard to comfort them. It’s hard for people to understand what it takes for us to care for them.

We just come home and we crash and cry, and now it’s starting to come up again. We are getting more COVID patients. It’s hard.

Who or what inspires you to care for others?

My parents and the patients that I see. They are mostly older patients and they tend to have dementia or a similar diagnosis. I want to care for them and I want them to not be scared. I want them to have the easiest care, to be comfortable and to not be afraid. My patients are my family.

The people that I work with are really good. It’s not just one person. You have to have good people to work with. If you don’t have a team you don’t have anything.