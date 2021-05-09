Dreama Houston

Age:

49

Family:

Husband, Jeff Houston, and two children.

Where do you work and live?

Frye Regional Medical Center and Conover.

What path led you to become a nurse?

I’ve always been a nurturer. I love caring for patients whether in their home or in the hospital. I’m like everyone’s mother at work. I’m returning to school to become a nurse practitioner because nurses are the backbone of medicine, and being a nurse practitioner will allow for more autonomy and help ease the shortage of medical providers in rural N.C.

What are the greatest challenges you’ve faced during the year-long pandemic?

Honestly, seeing the patients that were positive with COVID, their families not being able to come visit, seeing them there suffering alone.

Who or what inspires you to care for others?

It’s just an innate feeling I’ve had my whole life.