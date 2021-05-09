Dori Maltba

Age? 49

Where do you work and live?

I work for Catawba County Public Health in the communicable disease and immunizations program areas. I make my home in Bethlehem.

Family?

I have three beautiful daughters and a wonderful husband, Philip. We enjoy kayaking and simply spending time together. Faith is an extremely important part of our family and we are proud members of Three Forks Baptist Church in Taylorsville.

What path led you to become a nurse?

As a child, I always knew I wanted to be in health care. I have two aunts that are nurses and the love and care they demonstrate influenced my decision to become a nurse.

What are the greatest challenges you’ve faced during the year-long pandemic?

Keeping up with change has been a major challenge, especially as you have to be able to take that changing information and give others guidance based on that.

Another challenge is ensuring that people continue to have access to all kinds of immunizations while ramping up COVID vaccinations. It’s an extremely rewarding challenge.