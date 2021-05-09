Cathy Quigley

Age? 54

Family?

I have two children. My daughter is also a nurse at Caldwell UNC Health Care and my son lives in New York. My parents live in Bethlehem.

Where do you work and live?

I work at Caldwell UNC Health Care as an ICU nurse. I live in Bethlehem.

What path led you to become a nurse?

Years ago, many years ago, I used to take care of grandma on Sundays, when everybody else went to church. I was 14 or 15. And that was my first geriatric patient. After that, I always had an interest in nursing. It’s very rewarding work.

What are the greatest challenges you’ve faced during the year-long pandemic?

For me, one of the hardest parts was not being able to take care of my patients’ families. When we have critically ill patients sometimes we reach a point where there isn’t anything we can do for them, that’s when we take care of our families and help them with the grieving process, and that helps us too. It hurts us too when we lose patients, we grieve the loss as well.