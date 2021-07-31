Everything Free event includes goods, services

HICKORY — United Way agency Exodus Homes and Exodus Missionary Outreach Church will host an Everything Free Community Outreach event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, inside the Brown Penn Recreation Center at 735 Third St., SW, Hickory.

They will have many things to give away including used furniture, mattresses, and box springs in good condition, new "Big Dog" clothing, other gently used clothing, free haircuts, manicures, face painting, and a hot dog lunch for all. Furniture, mattresses, and box springs are offered on a first-come basis, so people should come early to tag the things they want. Exodus Works can deliver these items in the Hickory city limits for $15.

During the event, COVID vaccines will be provided by Starmed Healthcare, and the Hickory Branch NAACP will be on hand to register people to vote. Music will be provided by the Exodus choir along with testimonies of recovery from addiction and incarceration. It will be a family friendly affair with games and other fun activities for children.

For more information, contact the Rev. Reggie Longcrier at 828-962-8195 of revlongcrier@exodushomes.com, or the Rev. Susan Smith at 828-962-8196 or revsusansmith@gmail.com.