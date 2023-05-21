This is a belated happy Mother’s Day in the form of a memorial salute to Jean Settlemyre Tashman, who died April 20 at the age of 85.

She was living in Lincolnton at the time. Jean not only is remembered by many as a bold champion of health care in and around Hickory but also as a mother who, as her son Walt Settlemyre shared, “provided such a loving and stable home for my sister (Lisa Surby of Lincolnton) and me.”

Life could have played out differently for Jean and her children. “She grew up dirt poor in Icard to an alcoholic father and disinterested mother,” said Walt. “Mom was shuffled from relative to relative.” Jean’s childhood had the effect of building in her a determination to provide her son and daughter with the kind of childhood she hadn’t enjoyed. It further inspired her to care for others with fairness and compassion even when doing so meant breaking the rules.

Soon after Jean died, I got an email from Frank Mofford, saying, “Her name was Jean Settlemyre when she lived in Hickory. Jean was the former administrator of [Frye Regional Medical Center]. She was chosen for this position by Doctor Frye himself. This was a monumental business move for Hickory in the mid-seventies. Jean brought a fresh (female) sense of business intellect to this position along with a feeling of genuine compassion due to her many years of nursing experience. Jean fought for the underdog and defended the rights of those not able to defend themselves. Her name, along with that of Dr. Millie Hancock [Schumpert], is engraved upon the annual Hancock-Settlemyre [Award] that is awarded to an individual, community group or business that has worked to enhance the quality of family life (aka The Children’s Protection Award). She was also most instrumental in the introduction of Hospice to Catawba County.”

Through Frank, I got in touch with Walt, who moved from North Carolina to Austin, Texas, in 2001 to work for a large EMS system. He plans to return to his native Catawba County “and move into executive protection and dignitary protection,” he said. In other words, he’s going to be a bodyguard.

Besides working as a paramedic the past 30 years, Walt founded and hosts The Distinguished Savage Podcast. On his website, Walt describes the show as being “about a very simplistic idea. Dress like you mean business. No matter what that business may be … No couture or runways here! … The motto of The Distinguished Savage is Define, Defend, Defy. I am looking for those individuals who live that philosophy by defining their life, defending that which they hold dear, and defying any who would tread on their sense of self!”

In 2021, Walt invited Jean to be a guest on the podcast. “Because I wanted to get some of her amazing story out there,” he explained. “It was incredible to sit down with Mom.” Referring to the idea of dressing like you mean business, he said, “Mom believed in dressing to impress. Dress for the job you want, not the one you have. She always wore a hat.”

Walt learned that the one stable thing in Jean’s childhood was her grandfather, Walt Finger, after whom Walt was named. “He always defended her,” said Walt. “He was kind to her and everyone else. He had a little general store in Icard. When chain gangs came through, he’d take them water. He gave his new coat to a customer who came in and was without one. It amazed [my mother]. He told her, ‘He needs it more than I do.’ He had a huge impact on her.”

Likely having applied for and receiving a scholarship, Jean graduated from Mercy School of Nursing in Charlotte in the early 1950s, “which was really interesting for a Baptist girl, especially one from a small town and a tumultuous childhood,” Walt shared.

Jean’s first nursing job was at Valdese General Hospital. Then she went to work at Richard Baker Hospital (now Frye Regional Medical Center) and before long, moved up the ranks to become Director of Nursing.

Walt said he found lots of his mother’s writing — notebooks, napkins, scraps of paper, which included diary-like details about her experiences, observations, and concerns.

“When she first got to Richard Baker,” said Walt, “there was a guy who’d had a stroke, and his airway had to be suctioned every few minutes. She stayed after her shift, worried that another nurse wouldn’t suction the man’s airway as often as needed. She was trying to keep him comfortable. She knew he was going to die, which he did. This was her first death. It was really tough, but she remembered what Grandpa Walt had told her: that death is the ultimate healing of life.”

One of Jean’s concerns, which she stated in writing, was doctors’ illegible handwriting. “She was concerned about medical errors,” said Walt.

As Frank Mofford had pointed out, Dr. Glenn R. Frye himself chose Jean to become the hospital’s administrator about 15 years after she’d been appointed Director of Nursing. I asked Walt if he knew why. “I think mostly because she would do the right thing for the patients,” Walt answered, offering the example of the late 1950s/early 1960s when white mothers gave birth in a different part of the hospital from African-American mothers.

Walt stated in an email, “The black mothers were sent to the hospital basement where they would bring a bed and an overhead light for the birth as opposed to the white OB ward. Which was then on the first floor!

“A black mom came in, in labor, and Mom said, ‘She’s staying right here (on the first floor).’ Colleagues said, ‘We can’t do that. We’ll tell Dr. Frye.’ She said, ‘Go ahead and tell him. This is what we’re doing from now on.’” Segregation of moms ceased under Jean’s command as Director of Nursing.

As administrator, explained Walt, “she started the first child abuse task force with Dr. Millie Hancock, which resulted in the Settlemyre-Hancock Award. She brought the first neurosurgeon to Catawba County, and she talked nurses into coming to work at the hospital. She set an expectation, and they followed it. Her nickname was The Benevolent Dictator.”

“Dr. Frye told her, ‘People would jump off a cliff if you told them to.’ [My mother] responded, ‘They know I’ll be at the bottom, making it safe when they land.’”

In 1982, Jean moved to Los Angeles to work as Vice President of Management and Leadership for American Medical International. According to Walt, AMI owned Frye Hospital at the time, and it was outperforming all the other hospitals the company owned — 132 nationally and internationally. “AMI credited Mom with that,” said Walt, who added that she was the only woman hospital administrator at that point.

In the mid-1980s, Jean talked AMI into building the first hospital exclusively for treating and researching AIDS. It was located in Houston, Texas. When AMI was bought out, Jean went to work for Hem Pharmaceuticals to facilitate research for HIV-AIDS. She retired in the early 1990s and married Stan Tashman and lived in Los Angeles.

After divorcing Stan, Jean moved back to Hickory about 12 years ago.

Walt said his mother and father, Harvey Settlemyre, from whom Jean divorced many decades ago, maintained a good relationship. Harvey, 90, recently retired from work as a barber.

Walt said Jean remained sharp but with time, due to osteoporosis and other aging-related maladies, she became bedridden. About four months before her death, Jean was immobile and then suffered organ failure.

Jean was both distinguished and savage in the sense of being fiercely devoted to her family, work, and values, which she passed along to her children: Walt, the first responder and host of a podcast that recognizes strength in others and Lisa, who holds a Ph.D. in nursing. Jean also was smart, courageous, and compassionate. Above all, Jean Settlemyre Tashman, The Benevolent Dictator, was admired.

