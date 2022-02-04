Events pay tribute to Black heritage, culture

HICKORY — February is Black History Month, which is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing the central role of African Americans in U.S. history. Since 1976, every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month.
In celebration of this month, there are several events organized by the city of Hickory for people of all ages to enjoy and pay tribute to the African American heritage and culture.
• Bright Star Theatre will present "Freedom Songs" on Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Ridgeview Branch Library. From the work songs of the fields of people who were enduring the bonds of slavery, to ragtime, jazz, R&B, and the inspired spirituals of the Civil Rights Movement, this play follows the compelling story of the role that music played in the history of Black Americans.
• Family Game Night, Black History Jeopardy, will be held Thursday, Feb. 17, from 6-7 p.m. at Ridgeview Branch Library. Bring your family and friends to the library to compete against one another in a game of Jeopardy. The winning team will leave with a prize. Limited to 30 people on a first-come basis.
• Jazz & The Civil Rights Movement, a virtual presentation, will be held Monday, Feb. 21, from 2-3 p.m. via Zoom. Jazz flautist and jazz history expert Galen Abdur-Razzaq will provide entertainment and education. Learn about the history of jazz and its role in the Civil Rights Movement at this program that is part lecture, part musical performance. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link.
• The second annual Living Wax Museum will be presented Saturday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m.. to 1 p.m. at Ridgeview Recreation Center. Explore visual displays and meet important historical figures in African American history such as Maya Angelou, Kobe Bryant, Malcolm X, Satchel Paige, and more. For more information, contact Todder Clark at nclark@hickorync.gov or call 828-324-8007.
All programs are free and open to the public.