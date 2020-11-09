Symphony video memorializes challenges of 2020; art reflects a year of strife, hope

What message do you hope the video conveys to Hickory?

Keller: Almost all of the virtual content that we are producing is light-hearted and meant to be uplifting but the fact of the matter is, 2020 has presented some truly unique challenges for us all and it has not been easy. We are certain it is a year that we will not soon forget and we expect that the trauma of this year will be felt for years to come. We want this video to offer anyone who watches it the opportunity for meditation, reflection and emotional release.

What has been the reaction?

Keller: We have had an overwhelming response of people who have expressed amazement at the quality of the production and at how powerful and emotional it is.

Troy: This work demonstrates the Western Piedmont Symphony's commitment to this community and makes us a leader among American orchestras for taking innovative and bold steps forward.

What was the most challenging part of this effort?