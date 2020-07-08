Canceled concert, mental health training, and a Hickory Community Theatre event

Check out our weekly Buzz Briefs section for local happenings in the Catawba Valley.
Hiddenite Center's July 11 concert is canceled
HIDDENITE — Due to present restrictions in place as a result of the pandemic, the July 11 Summer on the Square Concert with the Silverhawk Band has been canceled.
The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will continue to monitor the regulations and recommendations made by state and local health officials in making a determination for presenting the next scheduled free Summer on the Square Concert. The next concert will feature the Shake Down Band, which is scheduled for Aug. 14 from 7-9 p.m. The Shake Down Band is known for their unique blend of beach music, rock ‘n roll, Motown, and Top 40.
Visit the Center’s website www.hiddenitearts.org, email at info@hiddenitearts@gmail.com, call 828-632-6966, or follow the Center on Facebook or Instagram for up-to-date information
Mental health training sessions to be offered virtually
HICKORY — Two virtual training sessions provided by VayaHealth in partnership with Hickory Public Library will be held on July 15 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The first virtual session, at 10 a.m., is “Overcoming Communication Barriers in Mental Illness.” This session is designed to look at common communication problems and methods to make it an easier, more efficient process.
The second virtual session, beginning at 11 a.m., is “Dementia & Psychosis Behavior: What You Need to Know.” This session uses case review and activities to identify challenging behaviors associated with dementia and psychosis. Participants will review factors that may trigger behaviors and discuss prevention and intervention strategies.
Contact hours will be available. This is a free event, but space is limited and registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library or call 828-304-0500. A reminder email with login information for the Microsoft Teams meeting will be sent by Vayahealth on the day of the event.
Virtual artistic event planned for Hickory Community Theatre
HICKORY — "BLACK VOICES MATTER," a show produced and curated by local artists of color in association with Hickory Community Theatre, will premiere online on Saturday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m. This one-of-a-kind event is executive produced by Tiffany Christian, director of HCT’s recent production of "A Raisin in the Sun."
"BLACK VOICES MATTER" is composed of a variety of artistic forms of expression, all centered around the theme of giving voice to those impacted by the violence that has most recently spurred the rejuvenation of the Black Lives Matter movement.
This event is free but donations are encouraged. All proceeds from the show will be donated to support the purchase of racially diverse materials for local libraries in the Hickory area. To sign up to receive a link for the event email eric@hickorytheatre.org or call 828-327-3855.
