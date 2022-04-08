Tags
For years, Josh Goodfellow has operated an event production company out of a mostly empty brick building on 11th Street Northwest in Hickory.
Since the day the $750,000 City Walk arches collapsed, Hickory leaders have assured residents that protections are in place that will compensa…
The southbound bridge carrying U.S. Highway 321 over Lake Hickory will close on weeknights, narrowing the road to one lane in each direction.
An arcade bar based in Mooresville is expanding to downtown Hickory.
Appalachian State University plans to invest $20 million to renovate a building to house its Hickory campus, university leaders said Tuesday.
A 23-year-old Shelby woman will not be facing the death penalty in the slaying of a 72-year-old Hickory man.
A 23-year-old Shelby woman charged with murder in the death of a 72-year-old Hickory man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
A Hickory man who was involved in a 2018 shootout in downtown Hickory is headed to federal prison after his conviction for a weapons and drug …
This story was updated at 6 p.m. on March 30 to include new information.
A Hickory woman was sentenced to six to eight years in prison for trafficking opioids.
