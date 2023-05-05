HICKORY — After 25 years as Hickory Museum of Art's education manager, Ginny Zellmer will retire in August.

During her career at HMA, Zellmer has worked with more than 74,000 students through art classes, summer camps, museum field trips and tours, scout programs, festivals, and birthday parties.

“One of my favorite things to do in my job is to take children on tours of the museum and see their face light up viewing artwork, being the first time they have ever been in a museum," Zellmer said.

Zellmer, popularly known as “Ms. Ginny,” has had the opportunity to not only work with adults but also to teach children as young as 3 or 4 years old in the Pint Size Picasso program. She said she has greatly enjoyed the opportunity to watch her students grow into young adults as they returned to HMA’s art classes and camps year after year.

Some of those students later returned in their high school years to work as interns, volunteers, or in college, teach summer camps they had once attended as children.

“One of my favorite memories was during one of the elementary student art receptions for the Annual Paul Whitener Student Art Show, a kindergarten boy had won a ribbon," Zellmer said. "When we called his name to come to get the ribbon, he was all dressed up in his little suit and tie with his hair fixed just right and his whole family cheering him on. The student art show always brings memories like this past year with 450 people there. It’s good to see families celebrate the arts and their kids.”

Zellmer said the decision to retire from HMA was difficult.

"It’s not just leaving a job you love. It’s leaving a family. I’ve enjoyed every aspect of working in the education department and plan to be back at the museum teaching classes or volunteering for anything needed,” Zellmer said.

Hickory Museum of Art Executive Director Clarissa Starnes shared, “Ginny has been a phenomenal asset to our entire community. It was through Ms. Ginny’s preschool outreach program that I was even introduced to the museum. She leaves behind a legacy of believing in lifelong learning and the power of art, and we saw over her many years so much creativity blossom. We are incredibly thankful for all she has done for the museum and the Hickory community. We wish her the best as she begins her well-earned retirement.”

Anyone interested in the education manager position should visit www.hickoryart.org/employment for application instructions.

Hickory Museum of Art was founded in 1944 to collect, care for, and exhibit American art. The museum has evolved into an arts center featuring an extensive permanent collection of art objects across all mediums and education classes for all ages.

Hickory Museum of Art is located on the SALT Block, 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Admission is free. For more information about museum exhibitions, art classes, field trips, and events visit www.hickoryart.org or call the museum at 828-327-8576, ext. 201. Business sponsorship information is also available at the same telephone number.