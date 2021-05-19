Edmunds: Less choice, higher car prices in chip shortage

GIVE YOURSELF OPTIONS

Have backup picks in colors and even a range of different models to give yourself the most flexibility. If you’re having trouble locating a certain model, consider its equivalent at another brand. It may not be one you’re familiar with, so make sure to research it well, but you might end up liking it better

GIVE SEDANS ANOTHER CHANCE

Trucks and SUVs are by far the most popular vehicles today, which means that they will be more expensive and harder to find. Modern sedans offer more space than ever and, in theory, should be easier to find on a dealer lot.

CROSS-SHOP NEW AND USED

In today’s market, it’s best not to leave any stone unturned. There may be situations in which a new car might be a better value than a used car, or vice versa. Make sure to explore all your new or used car options.

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SKY-HIGH TRADE-IN VALUES

One bright spot for those with a vehicle to trade in is that it is currently a seller’s market. This can help soften the blow from the higher prices. Make sure to appraise your vehicle at multiple venues to help you get its maximum value.