Baseball pitcher Madison Bumgarner and his family are opening a wagyu beef shop in downtown Lenoir.
Monday night, around 140 people flooded the Catawba County Schools Board of Education meeting. During the five-hour meeting, concerned parents…
Caldwell County has a cluster of COVID-19 cases in a second high school, according to a state report.
Two drivers were injured in a head-on wreck in Taylorsville Monday morning.
Area prep football scores from Friday, Aug. 20
Several schedule changes for Week 2 of the high school football season have been announced in recent days, including some that will affect tea…
In traveling down highway 321 towards the mountains, right before you get to the 321 bridge, on the right side of the road one will see a larg…
Those who worked with Dennis Dixon described him as reliable and one-of-a-kind.
Masks will remain optional in Catawba County Schools after a second vote on the matter by the school board.
Catawba County saw nine new COVID-19-related deaths in the past week, a stark increase from recent weeks.