Economic development, education among key topics at Hickory City Council workshop

Members of the Hickory City Council met to discuss challenges and opportunities facing the city and region at their yearly workshop last week.
Topics covered ranged from big-picture subjects like education and economic development to specific projects in the works.
Here are four takeaways from the council’s workshop:
Educational attainment remains a regional challenge
When it comes to educational attainment, Hickory often gets a bad rap but the characterization is not fair, City Manager Warren Wood said at the meeting.
“What you’ll hear is, ‘Oh, Hickory has a horrible educational attainment level,” Wood said. “Well, we don’t. We get melted in with the metro area in these conversations.”
Data presented at the meeting backed up that claim.
With 88% of Hickory residents having at least a high school degree and a third of them having a bachelor’s degree or higher, the city is in line with the figures for both the state and the nation.
The percentage of Hickory residents with at least a bachelor’s degree was actually slightly higher than the percentage for North Carolina and the United States.
In the Hickory Metropolitan Statistical Area — which includes Catawba, Alexander, Burke and Caldwell counties — nearly 84% of residents have at least a high school diploma and a little less than 20% have a bachelor’s or higher, according to 2019 data.
The Hickory MSA ranked last out of the state’s 15 metropolitan statistical areas for residents with at least a high school education and 13th for those with at least a four-year education.
At the same time, data on achievement in Catawba County’s three public school systems showed that Hickory was behind in some key metrics.
During the 2018-19 school year, just under 44% of students scored proficient or higher on end-of-course tests and roughly 30% scored at the career and college-ready level or higher.
At the state level, almost 53% scored proficient and 37.5% scored career and college ready.
The numbers for the Catawba school system (60% proficient, 42% career and college ready) and Newton-Conover school system (56% proficient, 38.2% career and college ready) also far exceeded the percentages for Hickory.
Teacher turnover during that school year was also well above rates for states and other local systems. Hickory Public Schools had 26% teacher turnover during that year while the state had 14% turnover overall.
The turnover percentages were 12% at Catawba County Schools and 13% at Newton-Conover schools.
The mean SAT rate for Hickory Public Schools was 1102, higher than both the state figure (1091) and those for Catawba County Schools (1092) and Newton-Conover (1099).
At the same time, Hickory’s composite ACT score of 17.3 was below that of the state (18.4), Catawba County Schools (19) and Newton-Conover (18.9).
The workforce gap is another long-term concern for the city and county
Population projections through 2039 show Catawba County adding more than 20,000 new residents, a growth rate of nearly 13%.
The projections do reflect one negative trend that has been top of mind for local leaders over the past decade: the erosion of the county’s working age population.
While the data shows gains of nearly 2,800 people in the 25-34 cohort and nearly 4,300 people aged 35 to 44, that growth is offset by losses in all other working age groups.
Overall, the area is projected to add a little more than 4,000 working age people. At the same time, the county is expected to create roughly 10,000 jobs.
Scott Millar, the president of the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, argued the area will need to continue its emphasis on quality of life enhancements, education and industrial development to ensure it can close that gap and meet the growth goals local leaders are hoping to see.
“If we can’t make successful arguments that those people are going to be here in the future, we’re not going to make successful arguments to those new industries that I think you guys want to continue to cause to locate here and cause further diversification,” Millar said.
Installation of new high-speed internet service is set to begin this fall
Representatives of Indiana-based internet service provider MetroNet announced last month they would soon be bringing the company’s fiber optic internet service to Hickory.
Hickory Business Services Manager David Leonetti said the company is planning to begin the three-year installation process starting Oct. 1.
Company officials have said they will be able to begin providing service before the entire network is built.
One of MetroNet’s key pitches was that it would allow customers to upload and download at the same speeds up to one gigabyte. Leonetti said the company will offer plans with different speeds.
At the same time, company representatives have said they will adapt by increasing speeds in line with the demand of changing technology. “We overuse the term game-changer but one of the big things about this is just that kind of future proofing of the infrastructure,” Leonetti said.
He said the company plans to follow the existing infrastructure for installing lines so that roughly 70% will be overhead and the remainder would be underground.
The company has said it will set up a website providing updates on the work, will mail notices to residents in the areas where they are working and will restore to original condition any yards that are disrupted.
Charlotte is central to the economic future of Hickory and Catawba County
The important role that the city of Charlotte plays in Hickory’s economic present and future was highlighted extensively throughout the planning session.
The relationship was clear in much of the data presented.
More people are relocating from the Charlotte area to the Hickory area than from any other place. In addition, 3,300 Mecklenburg County residents commute to Catawba County for work, according to 2017 data.
At the same time, 6,793 Catawba County residents go to work in Mecklenburg County. That is approximately the same number of Caldwell County residents who work in Catawba County.
While other areas around Charlotte have been growing in past decades, the Catawba County area has faced difficulties because of limited transportation connections to Charlotte and its metro area, Millar said.
He said the breakdown of those transportation barriers, particularly the widening of N.C. 16 that is scheduled for completion in fall 2022, could both benefit the Hickory area and result in some opportunities going to Charlotte.
Millar said the area should continue to highlight quality of life as an advantage to living in Hickory and Catawba County.
“That’s where I think that we will have the most compelling argument to make to the Charlotte market people — opportunities that they are going to be able to come in here and have the Charlotte lifestyle in a much better place to live,” Millar said.
He added: “People are going to focus on Charlotte no matter what, so if you don’t try and steal your piece of it you’re not making an opportunity that you have a good chance for.”
