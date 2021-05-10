Economic development, education among key topics at Hickory City Council workshop

At the same time, Hickory’s composite ACT score of 17.3 was below that of the state (18.4), Catawba County Schools (19) and Newton-Conover (18.9).

The workforce gap is another long-term concern for the city and county

Population projections through 2039 show Catawba County adding more than 20,000 new residents, a growth rate of nearly 13%.

The projections do reflect one negative trend that has been top of mind for local leaders over the past decade: the erosion of the county’s working age population.

While the data shows gains of nearly 2,800 people in the 25-34 cohort and nearly 4,300 people aged 35 to 44, that growth is offset by losses in all other working age groups.

Overall, the area is projected to add a little more than 4,000 working age people. At the same time, the county is expected to create roughly 10,000 jobs.

Scott Millar, the president of the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, argued the area will need to continue its emphasis on quality of life enhancements, education and industrial development to ensure it can close that gap and meet the growth goals local leaders are hoping to see.