A Claremont man with reported connections to a substantial Mexican drug trafficking organization was convicted for his role in bringing cocaine and heroin through Catawba County.

Juan Olmos, 56, of Claremont, was given a prison term of three to four years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to traffic cocaine. The sentence was handed down by Catawba County Superior Court Judge Gregory R. Hayes on Monday, District Attorney Scott Reilly's Office said in a news release.

Previously, two other local co-defendants were sentenced to active prison terms for their involvement in the drug trafficking operation, the district attorney's office said.

Jesus Alejandro Estrada Arellano, 35, of Claremont, and Michael Wayne Proffitt, 39, of Taylorsville, were sentenced to prison terms following their guilty pleas tied to the drug trafficking case. Catawba County Superior Court Judge Nathaniel J. Poovey, imposed the prison sentences for both Arellano and Proffitt, the district attorney's office said.

Arellano was sentenced to spend 11 to 15 years in prison. Arellano was convicted on charges of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and conspiracy to traffic heroin on June 1, 2020. Arellano is required to pay mandatory fines of $100,000 for the cocaine charge and $50,000 for the heroin charge, the district attorney's office said.

Proffitt received a prison term of six to eight years after his conviction for trafficking cocaine by transportation on June 2, 2020. He also was required to pay a mandatory fine of $100,000, the district attorney's office said.

An investigation focused on the men began in 2018 and involved the Catawba County Sheriff 's Office, Hickory Police Department, Burke County Sheriff 's Office, Alexander County Sheriff 's Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency from Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh.

With the use of a wiretap, investigators were able to intercept transmissions via text and phone between Arellano and others discussing the transport of illegal narcotics. Through those transmissions, it was determined that Arellano was coordinating the sale and delivery of heroin and cocaine, the district attorney's office said.

When arrested, Arellano admitted to investigators that he was involved in the coordination of the sale and pickup of the drugs, the district attorney's office said.

Through the wiretap, investigators learned that Proffitt transported the cocaine shipments coming into Catawba County for Arellano. Proffitt picked up drugs or money and moved them to various locations, often taking them to other parts of North Carolina or other states, the district attorney's office said.

Proffitt was arrested by investigators after agreeing to pick up and drive a vehicle for Arellano. Officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle driven by Proffitt and found 18 kilograms of cocaine in the vehicle. Proffitt admitted that he worked for Arellano, picking up and dropping off vehicles at various locations, the district attorney's office said.

Using the wiretap, investigators were able to determine that Olmos was also picking up cars and transporting them to make drug sales or collect cash. Olmos also admitted in an interview with investigators that he sold cocaine to an undercover officer on two occasions, the district attorney's office said.

Olmos will serve his period of incarceration in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections. He will have to pay a mandatory fine of $50,000, the district attorney's office said.

Arellano, who also goes by the alias of Jose Luis Garcia, has a detainer with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Arellano is subject to be deported to Mexico upon his release from prison, the district attorney's office said.

Arellano and Proffitt have been serving their terms of incarceration in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections, the district attorney's office said.

Jessica Phillips prosecuted the cases for the district attorney's office with assistance from Legal Assistant Dea Crowe.