Police say at least one person was shot at Pelican’s Snoballs on U.S. Highway 321 in Northwest Hickory on Wednesday night.
A 22-year-old woman was shot and her vehicle was stolen Wednesday night at Pelican’s Snoballs, a business that sells shaved ice treats, on U.S…
A Catawba man died Monday when his logging truck veered off the road and overturned.
RHODHISS — A Rutherford County restaurant has expanded, opening a third location Rhodhiss.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will be opening a location in Hickory along U.S. Highway 70 between the Crowne Plaza Hotel and a Wendy’s restaurant.
Catawba County leaders rejected a rezoning request that would have made way for a 140-acre solar farm and 125 acres of conserved land.
This article was updated with new information on April 19, 2022 at 8:46 a.m.
Four troopers were inside a Statesville store when their patrol vehicles were set on fire. The N.C. Highway Patrol says the suspect was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric exam.
What did people do for fun 100 years ago?
Davie County investigators say a family went to the sheriff's office just hours before a murder-suicide in which two young children and their parents were killed.
