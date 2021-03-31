Downtown Hickory to hold mini crawl event

HICKORY - The Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) is partnering with the University City Commission and the Zeta Xi chapter of Delta Zeta at Lenoir-Rhyne University in presenting a spring-themed 'mini crawl' event.
The event will be held Saturday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Hickory. Tickets are on sale for $10 per ticket, and only 100 tickets are available for purchase.
Ticket holders will pick up their passports and map on the day of the event from the HDDA tent on Union Square. The ticket holder will then hop around downtown to participating businesses.
At each business they will present their passport to be stamped and receive a candy filled egg. After getting all of their stamps, they will return to the HDDA tent on Union Square, where they turn in their passport to be entered into a raffle for one of four different bags filled with prizes.
Tickets are available at hickory-downtown-development-association.ticketleap.com/hopping-around-downtown-hickory/. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to Starkey Hearing and Speech for the Zeta Xi Chapter of Delta Zeta at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Sponsors of the event include: Lake Hickory Realty, LLC ,City of Hickory, NC – Government, Delta Zeta - Zeta Xi Chapter, Jackson Creative, University City Commission, One North Center, Olde Hickory Tap Room, Olde Hickory Station and Focus Newspaper NC.
The HDDA is a private, non-profit 501(c)6, member organization with a volunteer Board of Directors representing a broad cross-section of property owners, business owners, and citizens-at-large.
HDDA is a member of the North Carolina Main Street program with the purpose of stimulating economic development and community improvement within the context of historic preservation. HDDA addresses issues in areas of physical design, promotion and events, and business development within the boundaries of the downtown commercial district.
To learn more and possibly become a member, please visit our website, DowntownHickory.com, or contact us at Info@DowntownHickory.com.