Downtown Hickory to hold mini crawl event

HICKORY - The Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA) is partnering with the University City Commission and the Zeta Xi chapter of Delta Zeta at Lenoir-Rhyne University in presenting a spring-themed 'mini crawl' event.

The event will be held Saturday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Hickory. Tickets are on sale for $10 per ticket, and only 100 tickets are available for purchase.

Ticket holders will pick up their passports and map on the day of the event from the HDDA tent on Union Square. The ticket holder will then hop around downtown to participating businesses.

At each business they will present their passport to be stamped and receive a candy filled egg. After getting all of their stamps, they will return to the HDDA tent on Union Square, where they turn in their passport to be entered into a raffle for one of four different bags filled with prizes.

Tickets are available at hickory-downtown-development-association.ticketleap.com/hopping-around-downtown-hickory/. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to Starkey Hearing and Speech for the Zeta Xi Chapter of Delta Zeta at Lenoir-Rhyne University.