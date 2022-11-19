DOLLY PURRTON

Tags
A Hickory man is in stable condition after driving his Mercedes-Benz SUV off of Interstate 40 and crashing onto N.C. Highway 70 on Monday morning.
About 20% of North Carolina residents have medical debt that is in collections, making it the state with the fourth-highest level of unpaid me…
Hickory police are investigating a crash which claimed the life of a Hickory man.
A fire heavily damaged a home on 9th Street Drive NE in Hickory on Tuesday shortly after 6 p.m..
There was an audible gasp at the Monday school board meeting as video revealed instances where students were nearly hit by oncoming vehicles a…
When asked about the rematch between Catawba Valley 2A Conference rivals Maiden and Bunker Hill, scheduled to be played at Thomas E. Brown Sta…
A school bus serving Mountain View Elementary School collided with a vehicle on Thursday at noon.
For the first time in the hospital’s history, Frye Regional Medical Center will have a doctor as CEO.
Matt Baldwin’s culinary career has taken him from interior Alaska to Savannah’s artistic Starland District.
Microsoft announced last week that Hickory, Conover and Maiden will serve as the sites of four new data centers the company will develop over …
