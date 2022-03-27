Dinner theater production offered at HUB Station

HUDSON — "Cotton Patch Gospel" is the 30th dinner theater production at the HUB Station.

The show sets the Gospel of Matthew in Georgia. It provides the last music ever written by Harry Chapin.

The play runs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, March 31, April 1-2 and April 7-9.

It is dinner theater, with the meal served at 6:30 p.m. and the show following at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show, $17.50 for the show only.

For tickets, go to the Hudson Town website or the HUB Station website and click on the link to tix.com; go by the HUB Station Box Office at 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson; or call the box office at 828-726-8871.