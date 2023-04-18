The Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education on Monday tabled the decision on where to place Newton-Conover High School’s tennis courts.

The tennis courts are part of the $50 million renovation plan at the high school, which will demolish the current courts to make way for a new educational facility.

Before making a final decision, the board agreed to speak with the architects at Little Diversified Architecture to ask how the issues at each site could be addressed.

The board must decide between building tennis courts on-campus beside the baseball field or on a vacant property beside the district’s central office on 605 N. Ashe Ave. in Newton.

“Each presents its set of challenges,” said board chairman Tim Hayes. “The biggest concern about putting them beside the central office is storm water runoff and infrastructure. And then, the concern about placing them behind the baseball field is noise during tennis matches, and/or the potential foul balls from the baseball field reaching the tennis courts.”

Hayes said at the meeting that, “one way or another, we need to find a way to move forward.” The board is set to discuss the tennis courts again at a May 1 work session.