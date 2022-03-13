Deadlines approach for grant opportunities

HICKORY — The United Arts Council of Catawba County has upcoming deadlines for its spring grant opportunities for nonprofit organizations, artists and students.

All grant proposals are due electronically in the United Arts Council office by midnight on Tuesday, March 29.

Projects Pool grants are for nonprofit organizations planning new or impactful cultural projects that will take place in Catawba County between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023. Funds must be matched dollar for dollar by the applicant. Applicants must appear before a grant panel on Tuesday, April 12.

Innovative Artist Grant proposals are for individual artists or arts organizations planning projects that benefit the citizens of Catawba County. Applicants must appear before a grant panel on Wednesday, April 13.

The Edna Bost Barringer Young Artist Award is for young people age 21 and younger who plan to continue studies in the performing arts. Auditions for the award will be on Saturday, April 9, and are required for applicants.

For more information, applications and guidelines, visit the UAC website at www.artscatawba.org or call Ingrid Keller, Executive Director of the United Arts Council at 828-324-4906 ext. 302.