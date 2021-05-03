CVCC softball splits doubleheader Saturday

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team celebrated “Sophomore Day” for the first time in program history on Saturday at Highland Recreation Center, splitting a conference doubleheader with rival Caldwell in its regular season finale.

The Red Hawks’ record is now 23-10 overall on the season and 12-7 in Region 10 West Division play.

Game one: Catawba Valley 9, Caldwell 2

Falling behind one run early, the Red Hawks used a five-run bottom of the first to seize control early on their way to a seven-run victory in game one against the Cobras.

Every hitter in CVCC’s line up had at least one hit in the contest, including two each off the bats of center fielder Ashlyn Parsons, designated player Payton Goble, third baseman Alleigh Himes and pitcher Cali Hinnant.

Red Hawk shortstop Grace Andrews and left fielder Lillie Pennington drove in a team-high two runs each. Pennington and Parsons both tallied doubles in the contest, while Himes hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

On the mound, Hinnant improved to 18-5 on the season with a complete game performance. She allowed six hits, one earned run, two walks and struck out two batters.