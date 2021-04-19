CVCC softball snags 2 wins on Sunday

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team earned a road conference doubleheader sweep on Sunday against Surry.

With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 17-9 overall and 8-6 in Region 10 play.

Game one: Catawba Valley 3, Surry 1

Cali Hinnant tossed her second no-hitter of the season, helping the Red Hawks earn the two-run win against the Knights in game one of the set.

Hinnant gave up just one walk and struck out 14 batters, notching her 10th victory on the mound this season.

Catawba Valley took command of Sunday’s opening game by scoring two runs in the fourth inning, including an RBI single from second baseman Hayley Morrow.

The Knights cut their deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth with the help of an error, a walk and a fielder’s choice RBI.

However, left fielder Lillie Pennington’s RBI double gave CVCC an insurance run in the top of the seventh, and Hinnant struck out the side to end the game, securing Catawba Valley’s game one victory.

Game two: Catawba Valley 6, Surry 5 (10 innings)