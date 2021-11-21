CVCC automotive students receive scholarships

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College automotive students Samuel Crisp, Dalton Childress, Brandon Deal and Nicholas May have received scholarships in memory of Jimmie Patrum through CVCC Foundation Inc. Crisp, Childress, Deal and May will use the funds for tuition and fees for the spring semester.

The Jimmie Patrum Memorial Scholarship honors the legacy of Patrum, a Wilkes County native and Statesville resident who was a master mechanic. Patrum was a long-time member of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America and avid classic car enthusiast. He died unexpectedly in 2018.

After an application and interview process, Crisp and Childress were both chosen as recipients of the inaugural Patrum Scholarship.

“I would just like to express how pleased we are to have these four young men to be the first recipients of our Region’s Jimmie Patrum Memorial Scholarship,” said Alan Banner, president of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America. “Our scholarship committee was extremely impressed with Dalton, Samuel, Brandon and Nicholas and were unanimous in our selection. I am sure that they are going to do well in whatever they choose and that Jimmie would have been immensely proud of them. I also would like to thank Catawba Valley Community College for their assistance in making this a straightforward process for us.”