CVCC automotive students receive scholarships

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College automotive students Samuel Crisp, Dalton Childress, Brandon Deal and Nicholas May have received scholarships in memory of Jimmie Patrum through CVCC Foundation Inc. Crisp, Childress, Deal and May will use the funds for tuition and fees for the spring semester.
The Jimmie Patrum Memorial Scholarship honors the legacy of Patrum, a Wilkes County native and Statesville resident who was a master mechanic. Patrum was a long-time member of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America and avid classic car enthusiast. He died unexpectedly in 2018.
After an application and interview process, Crisp and Childress were both chosen as recipients of the inaugural Patrum Scholarship.
“I would just like to express how pleased we are to have these four young men to be the first recipients of our Region’s Jimmie Patrum Memorial Scholarship,” said Alan Banner, president of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America. “Our scholarship committee was extremely impressed with Dalton, Samuel, Brandon and Nicholas and were unanimous in our selection. I am sure that they are going to do well in whatever they choose and that Jimmie would have been immensely proud of them. I also would like to thank Catawba Valley Community College for their assistance in making this a straightforward process for us.”
The club initially planned to award two full scholarships in Patrum's memory, which went to Crisp and Childress. However, following the interviews, the committee was so impressed with all four candidates, the club donated additional funds, to which CVCC's School of Workforce Development and the Arts added dollars from their student incentive funds, to award partial scholarships to both Deal and May.
"Having participated in the rigorous interview process for these awards, I can say with confidence that Sam, Dalton, Brandon and Nicholas are all deserving recipients,” said Jeff Penley, CVCC special adviser and senior professor for Technical and University Transfer Programs. “Here at CVCC, we have an outstanding Automotive Systems Technology Department head in Mr. Shawn Mull, well-trained instructors and a state-of-the-art automotive facility in the Workforce Solutions Complex. It is encouraging to know that we have the students to match.”
Gary Muller, dean of the School of Workforce Development and the Arts, is also happy for all four scholarship honorees. "It was a privilege to team with the good people in the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America in making these awards possible," Muller said. "Jimmie Patrum was a master mechanic, and soon, Sam, Dalton, Brandon and Nicholas will earn this designation as well. They are well on their way by virtue of their enrollment in the CVCC Automotive Systems Technology program."
Through various endowments, the CVCC Foundation Inc. helps to provide more than 100 scholarships each year to students at Catawba Valley Community College.
To learn more about CVCC Foundation Inc. or to donate, visit www.cvcc.edu/about_us/cvcc_foundation/ or contact Jennifer Jones at 828-327-7000, ext. 4288, or email jjones55@cvcc.edu.