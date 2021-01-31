Create and design projects like professional

NEWTON — Want to take your social media posts to the next level? Make flyers for an event? Create a personalized card for a friend?

The Catawba County Library will show you how to easily create and design projects with an introduction to Canva, a free, do-it-yourself program for personal or business use that anyone can learn. The virtual class takes place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3 via Zoom. To register for the Intro to Canva class and receive the meeting code, visit https://tinyurl.com/cclscanvaintro or call 828-465-8665.

Canva simplifies the process of graphic design by offering easy drag-and-drop techniques, ready-made layouts, a huge selection of stock images and fonts, and simple photo-editing tools. The library’s class will share basic details about Canva’s variety of resources, helping new users get started immediately and working with them to create an account, customize designs, and share those designs with friends and colleagues.