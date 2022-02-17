Couple volunteered to do the Lord's work

Feb. 16 of my “Thank You for Being a Friend” DaySpring flip chart of quotations reads, “There never was any heart truly great and generous, that was not also tender and compassionate” — Robert South.
The quote aptly describes Paul Woods, who was born in 1926, and his dear wife of 73 years Mary, who died in October 2021.
Paul had a couple of stories to share, the most important to him being the years he and Mary volunteered with Jungle Aviation and Radio Service (JAARS), including serving in Brazil, where the couple completed various tasks in support of Bible translators in a remote jungle.
Before I get to those recollections, I’ll share a little about Paul and Mary. They were born and raised in Philadelphia and married Aug. 14 1948, having met on a blind date at a bowling alley. Paul said it wasn’t love at first sight, but once it took hold, it held tightly for more than seven decades. After Mary’s death, Paul placed on the seat of her favorite rocking chair a large framed photo of her. That’s where it stays in the Abernethy Laurels apartment where Paul now lives alone.
Mary was primarily a homemaker and mother to the couple's three children. Paul, who’d attended Drexel Institute of Technology (now Drexel University) in Philadelphia in the 1940s, worked for General Electric as a draftsman and then for Piasecki Helicopter Corporation in Philadelphia, first as a layout draftsman and eventually in design engineering. “Work on helicopters I found extremely interesting,” said Paul. “These were military helicopters.” Paul’s focus was the air frame structure — the body. “[Military helicopters] were getting bigger, more powerful — becoming more useful.”
Paul took early retirement in 1983, and he and Mary moved to Waxhaw, N.C., where they’d bought a house. “We wanted to be involved in the Lord’s work,” he said. “We came to work at JAARS as volunteers.” He and Mary had learned about JAARS, which has a center in Waxhaw, through their independent Protestant church.
According to information at aviationministries.com, “JAARS is a nonprofit organization that provides technical support services such as aviation, information technology, and media, to advance Bible translation and literacy programs worldwide. Their work impacts teams with SIL International (formerly Summer Institute of Linguistics), the Wycliffe Global Alliance, and many related organizations.”
In its mission of supporting Bible translation, JAARS works to provide what organizations need, whether simple such as lifejackets or difficult like flights to isolated islands or villages on top of mountains.
After doing some research to determine where Paul might fit in at JAARS, it was decided that construction and maintenance were for him. “For Mary, it would be child care, library work, and secretarial work,” he said. The couple began volunteering at the Waxhaw center, which consisted of about 500 acres with an airstrip and apartments “for housing people who’d become members of JAARS and Wycliffe, and they would be sent out for various needs around the world,” Paul explained.
“Once the Bible translators join Wycliffe and learn languages and are assigned to places around the world, they’re really in no man’s land,” Paul emphasized.
Paul said JAARS also was (and continues to be) “a training center for pilots, airplane mechanics — teaching people how to fly in mountainous jungle environments, how to set up and operate radios.”
After a couple of years of working in construction at the Waxhaw center, Paul was asked to take over the appliance shop. He repaired heat pumps, refrigerators, anything that wasn’t working properly.
Then in 1988, Paul and Mary were asked to go to Porto Velho, a city in Brazil, so Paul could “cover for the maintenance man who was going home on furlough,” Paul explained. “Wycliffe had built a headquarters for that area of Brazil, and JAARS was overseeing it. There were 35 buildings, including a five-bay auto shop and a waterworks from a big well. We relied on city power when we had it; otherwise, stand-by generators, which I operated.” Paul oversaw all systems: water, electrical, phones, autos. “Sometimes I had help; sometimes I didn’t.”
Mary taught music and sewed.
Paul said there were about a dozen translators at the Brazil center, who’d go out to the tribes. “We would do food shopping for them,” Paul reported.
Translators usually worked in pairs — two per tribe. When they were preparing to leave on assignment, they’d gather all the provisions they could take and then go into an area by way of airplane. “That’s where the radio came in,” Paul explained. “In any emergencies, they could radio back to the center, and an airplane could go to the area to take things or pick someone up.”
Paul said that before JAARS built airstrips for the translators, they’d travel by foot through jungles and paddle up rivers to get to villages. Wycliffe secured permission from government and tribal leaders for the translators to go into an area.
“[The translators] became good friends with the villagers,” said Paul. “They’d learn the culture, the language. It takes years for the translators to establish themselves, be accepted.” Sometimes it would be a village with only an oral culture, so translators had to teach them a written language using the villagers’ words. “Through a long process, the translators would reach a point of translating the New Testament into the villagers’ language,” Paul continued.
Paul and Mary lived in Brazil three times — 1988, 1990, and 1995 — six months each time. Paul visited several villages to work. The first time was to repair a translator’s well pump. “This was a man, his wife, and three children they were raising in the village and at the center,” said Paul, explaining that translators spent time at both their assigned area and at the center.
A week after Paul arrived to work on the pump, he still hadn’t solved the problem, but he was going to have to leave because a plane was scheduled to collect him. Said Paul, “Overnight, one of the women gave birth to a baby with spina bifida,” Paul shared. “The older villagers felt the baby should be put to death. Barbara, wife of Bob the translator, felt if they could get the baby into town to the hospital, she would live. That’s what they did, so my flight was postponed, and the flight became a medical evacuation for the baby and her mother.”
During the extra day Paul was in the village, he and Bob got the pump working correctly. The baby girl survived and grew to become a productive member of her village.
Paul is still in contact with Bob. One of his children, grown now of course, still lives in the village.
In 1994, the Woodses moved into a duplex at Abernethy Laurels, and for 14 years, they traveled from Newton to the Waxhaw center one week per month to continue volunteering with JAARS. They also made their final trip to Brazil from their Newton home.
In total, Bob and Mary were JAARS volunteers for 24 years.
Paul said when he and Mary moved to Newton they discovered that few people were aware of Wycliffe and JAARS. “I made a lot of cold calls to churches, telling them about JAARS,” said Paul. “Mary and I would sometimes hold evening programs for them and would lead tours at JAARS in Waxhaw.”
Another quotation surfaced while I was working on this story, offering a fitting ending to Paul and Mary’s story: “[People] need our best efforts, our bravest words, our noblest deeds, our tenderest love” — Rosa Young (1890-1971), African-American author and educator who helped to establish churches and Christian schools in rural Alabama.
