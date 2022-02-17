Couple volunteered to do the Lord's work

A week after Paul arrived to work on the pump, he still hadn’t solved the problem, but he was going to have to leave because a plane was scheduled to collect him. Said Paul, “Overnight, one of the women gave birth to a baby with spina bifida,” Paul shared. “The older villagers felt the baby should be put to death. Barbara, wife of Bob the translator, felt if they could get the baby into town to the hospital, she would live. That’s what they did, so my flight was postponed, and the flight became a medical evacuation for the baby and her mother.”

During the extra day Paul was in the village, he and Bob got the pump working correctly. The baby girl survived and grew to become a productive member of her village.

Paul is still in contact with Bob. One of his children, grown now of course, still lives in the village.

In 1994, the Woodses moved into a duplex at Abernethy Laurels, and for 14 years, they traveled from Newton to the Waxhaw center one week per month to continue volunteering with JAARS. They also made their final trip to Brazil from their Newton home.

In total, Bob and Mary were JAARS volunteers for 24 years.