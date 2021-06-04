County GOP executive board plans meeting
Isela Cervantes got the opportunity to open her own restaurant in Conover this spring — but she sees it more as a blessing.
As other teachers wrap up the school year, Mountain View Elementary sixth-grade teacher Kevin Watts is fighting for his life.
Daniel Minton, 22, of Lenoir was found guilty on two charges Thursday afternoon in connection with two shooting deaths from nearly four years ago.
A Catawba woman will serve a prison sentence following her conviction for hitting and killing a motorcyclist and driving while impaired, accor…
The jury heard closing arguments in a double-homicide trial on Tuesday at the Catawba County Courthouse.
It’s a tale of two courtrooms, says Resident Superior Court Judge Robert C. Ervin about a defense attorney’s motion to have him recused from h…
A Sherrills Ford man as killed in a three-vehicle crash on N.C. 150 near the Catawba-Iredell county line Thursday morning, according to Master…
36 years ago, 'Bitter Blood' killings left four dead on an NC highway — and a trail of bodies behind them
- 12 min to read
In 1985, Fritz Klenner and his first-cousin and lover Susie Lynch took their lives in an explosion. Lynch's sons were poisoned and shot; five other family members were killed.
Several seniors from Bandys High School expressed appreciation to the school community as they prepared to graduate on Saturday.
Daniel Minton, 22, of Lenoir was found guilty on one charge of second-degree murder and one charge of voluntary manslaughter in Catawba County…