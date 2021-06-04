 Skip to main content
County GOP executive board plans meeting

HICKORY — The Catawba County Republican Party Executive Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, at 930 Tate Blvd., SE, Room 106, Hickory.

The  guest speaker will be Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown. 

