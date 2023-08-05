The Hickory Daily record wants to promptly and accurately correct any erroneous or inaccurate information published. if you know of an error in a story, caption or headline, please call 828-304-6909.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chris Snyder started at Food Lion as a bagger the day before he turned 17.
In a memo included in the council’s agenda packet, Hickory Public Utilities Director Shawn Pennell said the extension was needed in part becau…
The N.C. State Highway Patrol identified the two men killed in a crash on Vashti Road as 75-year-old Ted Allen Teague and 42-year-old Michael …
Police: Doctor shot to death by partner in mid-afternoon at park. The two were parents of a toddler son.
Suspect was arrested while trying to flee the scene in Eden in a black Chevy Avalanche.
Daniel Gonzalez, 68, of Hickory, surrendered at the Lincolnton Police Department with several relatives by his side, the department said in st…