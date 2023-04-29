The Hickory Daily Record wants to promptly and accurately correct any erroneous or inaccurate information published. If you know of an error in a story, caption or headline, please call 828-304-6909.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man was arrested on an attempted rape charge thanks to the quick action of a local businessman and his friend.
Hickory fiber optic manufacturer CommScope was the victim of a ransomware attack in late March, the company confirmed in a statement Tuesday.
Five new principals were announced during a Catawba County Board of Education meeting on Monday.
The “Bar Rescue” episode filmed at a Hickory pub will air tonight at 10 p.m. on the Paramount Network.
Early-season struggles led to veteran pitcher Madison Bumgarner being designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks last week, giving …