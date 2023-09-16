The Hickory Daily Record wants to promptly and accurately correct any erroneous or inaccurate information published. If you know of an error in a story, caption or headline, please call 828-304-6909.
CORRECTIONS
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The N.C. State Highway Patrol identified Cynthia Nicole Lail and her 12-year-old son Michael as the victims of a fatal crash involving a Hicko…
The wreck was at the intersection of N.C. Highway 127 and Shiloh Church Road.
After being in the building a few times over the summer, I did my first teaching a few weeks ago. The first night of class, I could feel my gr…
The fire was under control by 8:30 a.m., but the roads around the building remained closed.
A tractor was stolen from First United Methodist Church on Friday. The church used the tractor to plow a garden to produce food for the Hickor…