COOPER
Related to this story
Most Popular
Woman killed in drive-by shooting on Wednesday night in Hickory; police seek help in identifying suspects
- Updated
A woman died after shots were fired into a residence in Hickory on Wednesday night. No suspects were named as of Thursday morning.
- Updated
The driver avoided injury in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Airport Rhodhiss Road.
- Updated
A woman was seriously injured when a residence was struck by bullets in Newton on Thursday night.
- Updated
On paper, the economic picture for Catawba County looks good when it comes to jobs.
- Updated
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
- Updated
Conover Councilman Don Beal has resigned from the city council to avoid potential conflicts of interest that might arise form his son Kurt tak…
- Updated
Two Lenoir residents face multiple counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine.
- Updated
This article is written in response to the many recent articles in the Hickory Daily Record and Newton Observer about requests to remove the h…
Hickory police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence on the corner of 16th Street NE and 17th Avenue NE on Tuesday.
A Lenoir man was arrested following a drug search at his residence Tuesday morning.