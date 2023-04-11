NEWTON — As previously announced, Catawba County will close the Construction and Demolition (C&D) Landfill May 1 and will direct disposal of construction waste to the Municipal Solid Waste Landfill at that time.

The current disposal rate of $28 per ton for waste normally accepted by the C&D Landfill has been extended through Sept. 30, 2023, to allow construction companies more time to cover the increased costs associated with using the Municipal Solid Waste Landfill.

Starting Oct. 1, 2023, landfill disposal of all types will be charged the Municipal Solid Waste Landfill rate of $37.96 per ton.

For more information, contact the Blackburn Resource Recovery Facility at 704-462-1348.