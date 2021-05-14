Concert will feature Christian bluegrass music

HICKORY — The public is invited to Our Savior Lutheran Church at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 15, for an evening of Christian bluegrass music with Farm Hands, one of the most exciting and in-demand bluegrass bands in America.

This talented group features veterans of the Grand Ole Opry, Grammy Award winners, songwriters, and celebrated instrumentalists.

They are winners of more than 32 national awards.

Our Savior Lutheran Church is located at 2160 35th Ave. Drive NE (off Kool Park Road) in Hickory.

There will be a free will offering at the door, and social distancing is required.