Competition included in annual poetry event

MORGANTON — The Morganton Cultural Arts Commission, in partnership with Adventure Bound Books and Redhawk Publications, announced the winners of the second annual poetry contest.
The poetry contest winners are announced each year in April, to coincide with National Poetry Month. This year’s theme was "Community," and saw 38 entries from the western North Carolina region.
Contest entrants had their poems submitted to two different divisions: adult or youth. Cash prizes were awarded in each division, with the top winner this year in the adult division given the opportunity to publish their poetry in a chapbook courtesy of Redhawk Publications. Adventure Bound Books will carry the poet’s chapbook beyond the complimentary copies provided to the winner. A list of winners in each division is as follows:
ADULT
Kyra Freeman — First place adult, Morganton
Kristen Richardson — Second place adult, Morganton
Adam Scott — Third place adult, Morganton
Kristen Lopez — Honorable mention
YOUTH
Samantha Wienbrock — First place youth, Lenoir
K. Brooks — Second place youth, Morganton
P. Nelson — Third place youth, Morganton
Abigail L. — Honorable mention
The winning poems will be placed on colorful posters throughout the city of Morganton by April 22.
The National Poetry Month celebration isn’t ending with the annual poetry contest. The Cultural Arts Commission is celebrating National Poetry Month in other fun ways.
Volunteers placed rain poetry on multiple sidewalk locations throughout the city. When it rains, you will be able to see various poems at Wal-Mart, Belk, Carolinas Health Care Blue Ridge, Morganton City Hall, Food Matters Market & Cafe, Fonta Flora Brewery, Sidetracked Brewery, Hamilton Williams Gallery and Studio, Benjamin’s, and Adventure Bound Books.
Poems have also been placed on the Greenway Public Transportation buses for riders to enjoy, and on coffee sleeves at several coffee shops in the city.