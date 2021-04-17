Competition included in annual poetry event

The poetry contest winners are announced each year in April, to coincide with National Poetry Month. This year’s theme was "Community," and saw 38 entries from the western North Carolina region.

Contest entrants had their poems submitted to two different divisions: adult or youth. Cash prizes were awarded in each division, with the top winner this year in the adult division given the opportunity to publish their poetry in a chapbook courtesy of Redhawk Publications. Adventure Bound Books will carry the poet’s chapbook beyond the complimentary copies provided to the winner. A list of winners in each division is as follows: