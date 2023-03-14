TAYLORSVILLE — Studio3 Music School will host a community praise and worship night in Taylorsville on Saturday, April 1.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. in Davis Hall, First Baptist Church, 321 W. Main Ave. in Taylorsville.

What promises to be a regional gathering of Christian worshippers is designed to lift up Jesus in song. Fourteen area churches are affiliated with this gathering. All people from every age group are invited to come and bring friends and family. Invite your church youth group, choir, and worship team.

The music will be led by the 22-member Worship Bootcamp Band. These young adult worship leaders sing, play strings, guitars, keyboard, bass, and drums, leading everyone in well-known praise and worship songs so all can join in singing.

The Bootcamp Band members come from five counties and have been mentored by well-known, highly respected, and experienced worship leaders. Sound will be engineered by Main Ave. Music.

Admission is free. Come early for a good seat. A love offering will be taken.

For more information, call or text Music Director Kathy Estes at 828-381-0007 or Linda Hagen at 828-352-3526.

On the Net: www.Studio3nc.com