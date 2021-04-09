Community navigators available through April

NEWTON — Thanks to a partnership with Appalachian State University, the Catawba County Library has established a program connecting local people with community navigators, in-house specialists who can help them access community agencies, programs, and resources quickly and efficiently.

Community navigators are bachelor’s and master’s degree students from ASU’s Department of Social Work and are available to help county residents through the end of April. Their office hours at the Main Library in Newton are Wednesdays 5:30-8 p.m. (by appointment), Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (except noon to 1 p.m.), and Saturdays 1-6 p.m. (by appointment). To meet with a navigator, call 828-465-8664.

Through appointments and conversation, navigators have assisted people with finding housing, obtaining government stimulus checks, tapping into mental health resources, and working through re-entry needs following release from prison.

The community navigators have also provided training to library staff on relevant topics and have created a robust resource guide to help staff support patrons when the navigators are not on hand. A printed guide for the public will be available later in the summer. In-person meetings with navigators will pause during ASU’s summer break but will resume in August.