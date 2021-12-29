Column: Why peace in the Middle East remains elusive

Percy, from the children’s television show “Thomas and Friends,” is an affable green train who delivers the mail on the island of Sodor and is best friends with Thomas, the star tank engine of the series. When my kids were younger, they regularly played with toy trains from the “Thomas & Friends” series such as Percy.

At times, there were fights over particular trains. On more than one occasion, they fought over Percy. Such disputes can be difficult to settle. Percy cannot, of course, simply be sawed in half and one side given to each child without destroying the toy itself. What can/should a parent do in such situations?

Disputes such as these are not new. In a story from the Book of Kings in the Old Testament, two women who claimed to be the mother of the same child came before King Solomon. To settle the dispute, Solomon proposed for the baby to be cut in two and for each woman to be granted half. One of the claimants selfishly replied that if she could not have the child, then no one should. But the other woman begged Solomon not to do any harm to the baby, even if it meant giving up the child to the other woman. Assuming that the true mother would have the baby’s best interest at heart, King Solomon awarded the child to the claimant who objected to his proposed solution.